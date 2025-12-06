Orlando's Convenient Suburb Is A Glamorous Enclave With Fine Dining And Sparkling Lakes

People visit Orlando for Disney World, Universal Studios, and Islands of Adventure; however, there's so much more to see than just Florida's amusement parks. One such example is a quiet, isolated neighborhood that lies about 30 minutes away from the Orlando International Airport (and 20 minutes from Disney World), surrounded by upscale restaurants and country clubs with glittering lakeside views. Windermere is an enclave that is a part of the Butler Chain of Lakes, extending to 13 lakes in total. Here, the water quality is so clean, it was the first Florida lake chain to receive an Outstanding Florida Waters honor from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in 1985.

Many people enjoy recreational water sports like fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding here. You can travel through more than 30 connecting canals, where outdoorsy visitors can bask in the sunset or gawk at the massive mansions with lakefront properties. Many of these prime real estate homes belong to prestigious and red-carpet-worthy owners, so you may also squeeze in some stargazing as well.

Along with an awe-inspiring landscape in an exclusive neighborhood comes an even better culinary scene. You can taste handcrafted cocktails at chic lounges or have your mouth water over impressive dishes, cuisine that draws both locals and travelers alike. The sophisticated gastronomy sets the stage for Windermere's roster of high-profile residents, their celebrity estates tucked away along the shoreline.