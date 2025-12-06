Just Outside Of Columbia Is A Charming South Carolina Suburb With Cafes And Trails On The Banks Of Lake Murray
For a lakeside respite just outside of South Carolina's capital, Columbia, you might want to consider a trip to Irmo. Located just 12 miles northwest of Columbia, and a 20-minute drive from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), the scenic suburb could be a perfect spot for your next outdoor venture. Its location gives you access to the city's amenities and the recreational areas of Lake Murray, as well as a fairly large system of parks and trails. You can start your exploration at Saluda Shoals Park, a 400-acre riverfront park with more than 10 miles of paved and unpaved paths for walking, jogging, and biking. The park also has options for water activities, and you can rent canoes and kayaks for a solo or family adventure.
Another outdoor space for you to pop over to is Mungo Park, which was developed on a former golf course and has around four miles of paved trails. For access to Lake Murray, you can head to one of South Carolina's under-the-radar state parks, Dreher Island State Park, which covers three separate islands and provides about 12 miles of shoreline with boat ramps and stunning trails.
When you're ready for a break from the heat (and Southern humidity), the suburb has a plethora of locally owned cafes and coffee shops. You can check out Loveland Coffee, which started as a small drive-thru kiosk and has grown into a full-service roastery and cafe. Another local roaster you might try is Bart's Crazy Good Coffee, which uses a delicious coffee-producing, air-roasting method. Your other options are The Coffee House (a drive-thru built on a 1969 Ford truck) and Canal Coffee Company, a regional drive-thru chain.
What to do and places to see in Irmo
If you're interested in local events, there are a bunch of fun get-togethers on the town's calendar. The biggest is the Irmo Okra Strut Festival, a free, two-day event held during the last weekend of September at the Irmo Town Park. If you are there at that time, you can see the Saturday morning parade, live music, rides, and numerous vendors. Other events include the Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival in late March or the Irmo International Festival in late April, which highlights different cultures from around the globe.
If you're into learning about the town's history, you'll find its humble beginnings are connected to the railroad system. Irmo was incorporated in 1890, and its name was created by combining the last names of two railroad officials (C.J. Iredell and H.C. Moseley). One of South Carolina's overlooked historic sites might be the Historic Leitner House, a Queen Anne-style home built in 1908 for a former mayor, which stands as a local landmark. The Lown House, which is another historic building, is a restored Victorian home that now serves as the Irmo Town Hall.
When you're ready for some modern-day recreation, Dreher Island State Park is a primary entry point for Lake Murray. Your other local activities include Flight Adventure Park, an indoor area with trampolines and an arcade. You can also check out the art that is displayed in Irmo at places like the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.
Where to stay and eat in Irmo
When you're ready to turn in for the night, you'll find your options in Irmo are mainly made up of hotel chains, which is slightly different from Hilton Head, which is one of South Carolina's top resort towns. Places like the Hyatt Place Columbia/Harbison, Residence Inn by Marriott Columbia Northwest/Harbison, and stayAPT Suites Columbia-Irmo/Harbison have standard and extended stay rooms in the area. If you're looking for a higher-end or luxury stay, drive about 12 miles to downtown Columbia, where Hotel Trundle was created from three historic city buildings.
Irmo has quite a few restaurants for you to choose from, too, like The Bistro on the Boulevard and Tavern on 6, which both serve modern American food. For more local and regional food styles, you can head over to Luzianna Purchase, which has traditional Louisiana dishes, and Roy's Grille, a local hotspot that serves tasty Carolina barbecue. For a coffee with a slice of a tasty Tollhouse Pie for dessert, or a full meal with a view of the water, you can go to Liberty Tap Room & Grill, which is a restaurant on Lake Murray. Its tiered outdoor seating gives you an elevated view of the lake, and the menu has quite a few American-style dishes. Adults in the crew might opt for places like Craft and Draft, a taproom with a large beer selection, or Hemingway's Music Pub, a neighborhood staple with live music. Whatever you choose, be prepared to leave full.