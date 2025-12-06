Just Outside Of Columbia Is A Charming South Carolina Suburb With Cafes And Trails On The Banks Of Lake Murray

For a lakeside respite just outside of South Carolina's capital, Columbia, you might want to consider a trip to Irmo. Located just 12 miles northwest of Columbia, and a 20-minute drive from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), the scenic suburb could be a perfect spot for your next outdoor venture. Its location gives you access to the city's amenities and the recreational areas of Lake Murray, as well as a fairly large system of parks and trails. You can start your exploration at Saluda Shoals Park, a 400-acre riverfront park with more than 10 miles of paved and unpaved paths for walking, jogging, and biking. The park also has options for water activities, and you can rent canoes and kayaks for a solo or family adventure.

Another outdoor space for you to pop over to is Mungo Park, which was developed on a former golf course and has around four miles of paved trails. For access to Lake Murray, you can head to one of South Carolina's under-the-radar state parks, Dreher Island State Park, which covers three separate islands and provides about 12 miles of shoreline with boat ramps and stunning trails.

When you're ready for a break from the heat (and Southern humidity), the suburb has a plethora of locally owned cafes and coffee shops. You can check out Loveland Coffee, which started as a small drive-thru kiosk and has grown into a full-service roastery and cafe. Another local roaster you might try is Bart's Crazy Good Coffee, which uses a delicious coffee-producing, air-roasting method. Your other options are The Coffee House (a drive-thru built on a 1969 Ford truck) and Canal Coffee Company, a regional drive-thru chain.