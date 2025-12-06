This Underrated Rural Town In Washington Is A Fishing Haven With Scenic State Parks And A Waterfall Canyon

The magnificent Palouse region of southeastern Washington is dotted with charming towns and incredible outdoor recreation opportunities. At the heart of the region, less than one hour and 30 minutes away from Spokane and Walla-Walla, a picturesque town nestled in the Evergreen State's wine region, lies peaceful Washtucna. According to local lore, Washtucna was named for a Native American word meaning "many waters", or an unspecified Native American chief. While this meaning likely referred to a spring, the town is minutes from two of Washington's on-the-water, under-the-radar state parks where you can enjoy incredible fishing and witness one of the most underrated waterfalls in the Pacific Northwest.

Washtucna was well-known locally for wild horses and rich wheat fields after being settled by George Bassett and his wife in 1878. Since its founding, it has remained small and close-knit, though social media is gradually pulling the picturesque town into the spotlight, not only for its beauty on the Washtucna Coulee, but for its iconic graffiti-covered yellow bus that sits below picturesque starry skies and golden hills.

Although the town and the region were largely dependent on the railroad in the early 20th century, you'll have to take to the beautiful open roads to reach Washtucna. Spokane International is the closest major airport and is less than an hour and a half from town. Another option is to fly into Pasco/Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) if you're coming from out West, and take Highway 395 into Adams County, the self-proclaimed "breadbasket of the world."