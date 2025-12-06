This Underrated Rural Town In Washington Is A Fishing Haven With Scenic State Parks And A Waterfall Canyon
The magnificent Palouse region of southeastern Washington is dotted with charming towns and incredible outdoor recreation opportunities. At the heart of the region, less than one hour and 30 minutes away from Spokane and Walla-Walla, a picturesque town nestled in the Evergreen State's wine region, lies peaceful Washtucna. According to local lore, Washtucna was named for a Native American word meaning "many waters", or an unspecified Native American chief. While this meaning likely referred to a spring, the town is minutes from two of Washington's on-the-water, under-the-radar state parks where you can enjoy incredible fishing and witness one of the most underrated waterfalls in the Pacific Northwest.
Washtucna was well-known locally for wild horses and rich wheat fields after being settled by George Bassett and his wife in 1878. Since its founding, it has remained small and close-knit, though social media is gradually pulling the picturesque town into the spotlight, not only for its beauty on the Washtucna Coulee, but for its iconic graffiti-covered yellow bus that sits below picturesque starry skies and golden hills.
Although the town and the region were largely dependent on the railroad in the early 20th century, you'll have to take to the beautiful open roads to reach Washtucna. Spokane International is the closest major airport and is less than an hour and a half from town. Another option is to fly into Pasco/Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) if you're coming from out West, and take Highway 395 into Adams County, the self-proclaimed "breadbasket of the world."
Two under-the-radar state parks and one incredible adventure
Breathtaking Washington has the most waterfalls in America. Eighteen miles south of Washtucna, you'll find Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site and a waterfall that thunders down 200 feet from the Palouse River Canyon into a pool below. During the last ice age, a chain of tremendous floods steamrolled across the Inland Northwest, carving through the cliffs and creating the jaw-dropping river canyon. The force was so great that the current waterfall is described as the foot of a small boy fitting into a size ten shoe.
At this jaw-dropping green and gold canyon you'll have no shortage of observation areas to snap beautiful photos until the sun goes down. However, you may have to fight crowds to park, especially on weekends. Sadly, due to several injuries in the past, all trails down to the base of the falls are closed. As a fun fact, Palouse River Falls is where James Shimizu landed in the record books for paddling down the longest navigable drop in a kayak.
About 15 minutes south of Palouse Falls, near where the Snake and Palouse rivers meet, you'll find Lyons Ferry State Park. Though the park is day use only, visitors can enjoy a picnic lunch by the river where you'll likely see birds of prey and waterfowl, as well as a sign commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition. You'll need a Discover Pass ($10 daily, $30 annually) to visit both parks; make your trip less stressful by purchasing it for your vehicle before you arrive, as you'll likely have trouble finding phone service once you're there.
Planning your trip to Washtucna
The Palouse River is an angler's paradise and is home to large channel catfish, bass, and seasonal steelhead and salmon runs, to name a few. While late spring through early fall is an optimal time to visit Washtucna and the majestic rolling hills of the Palouse, the triple-digit temperatures of summer can be brutal. Summer, however, is a great time to land a monster walleye or explore the river on a paddleboard or kayak at Lyons Ferry State Park. That being said, if you're going smallmouth bass fishing, the warmer shoulder seasons are optimal. If you're fishing the Snake, you'll likely need a boat to find trophy fish and be sure to bring enough lures and tackle, as the nearest major sporting goods store is over an hour away — and don't forget your endorsement.
Back in Washtucna, you'll find family-friendly Sonny's Tavern and Grill serving up traditional American fare for lunch and dinner. Although Sonny's was largely a local bar when it first opened in 1963, the restaurant has transformed into a family-friendly eatery serving "Lowkey famous" fried chicken, juicy burgers, and beverages, served in an iconic pint glass. The restaurant has a 4.7-star rating on Google, with heaps of praise for the restaurant's service. For accommodation, you'll find the Tuc N'Roll RV Park and the historic Palouse Falls Inn, bookable on Airbnb.
Washington's extensive rail-to-trail corridors are hidden gems that cross the state. A portion of the former Spokane, Portland, and Seattle Railroad just outside of Washtucna has been converted into the Columbia Plateau Scenic State Park Trail between Spokane and Pasco. The trail passes several camping spots, though it is largely undeveloped and lacks services. It makes up for it, though, with stunning views of the Columbia Plateau along the Snake River.