This Little Ohio Community Has Destination-Worthy Appalachia Views And Wild Mountain Foothill Trails
Sitting just 4 miles from the Edge of Appalachia Preserve in Southern Ohio's rural, wild, and incredibly picturesque Adams County hides the remote, unincorporated community of Lynx, Ohio. Roughly 100 miles south of Columbus, 77 miles east of Cincinnati, and 248 miles away from the most budget-friendly big city in America (Cleveland), Lynx is an off-the-beaten trail destination surrounded by quiet nature and jaw-dropping viewpoints.
There's no public transportation in Lynx, so the area is best explored by car. Not a problem — this way, you can visit the trails and preserves at your own leisure. If you don't want to drive, you can catch a bus from Cincinnati to Seaman in Winchester and take a taxi the rest of the way, but remember that you'll also have to get a taxi back as there are no hotels in Lynx.
Lynx is less of a town and more a collection of spread-out houses, a church, and a gas station. Visitors can find accommodation in West Union (8 miles away) or Seaman (19 miles away), if need be. You can also camp in Shawnee State Park Campground, which is just 15 miles away.
Wild Appalachian walks near Lynx
There are a bunch of wilderness trails to explore in this area, including the Charles E. Eulett Wilderness Trail. Named after a teacher in the Adam County region, this is a moderate, 2-mile circular trail where you can explore the wild Appalachian Mountains, spot ancient plants, and breathe in the clear, forest air. Shawnee State Park is where you can forget about the outside world, enjoy a mostly deserted backpacking trek through the wilderness, and pitch your tent in one of the park's campsites.
There's nowhere quite like the ancient Appalachians, which have been looking out on the world for millions of years. The Appalachians are one of the three major mountain formations in the United States and span across 13 states. These mountains are famous for their untamed beauty and the rich culture of the people who live in the area. The mountains are also a known hotspot for mysterious, otherworldly creatures and strange phenomenon, like the Mothman.
Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, there are less supernatural reasons to be cautious in the Appalachian Mountains. Wild animals like bears, boars, and snakes have been known to live in these parts, so wandering off the beaten path and camping overnight are both best done prepared.
Buzzardroost Rock Trail in Lynx, Ohio
There's no shortage of natural wonders in Ohio, whether you're visiting UNESCO-designated archaeological sites near the Ohio River or exploring Ohio's secret valley state park. Lynx is just 1 mile away from Buzzardroost Rock Trail, which people say has some of the best views in the state. Buzzardroost Rock gets its name because of the numerous black vultures (i.e. buzzards) that fly around the area. This trail winds through the 465 acres of the larger Edge of the Appalachian Preserve.
The trail is a moderate, usually quiet 4.6-mile hike across a well-maintained walkway that takes you through the vibrant forest past wildflowers and rare plants in the hopes of meeting a yellow-and-black turtle or other wildlife along the way. You'll stumble across a creepy, abandoned cabin in the woods before ascending to the view point at the top of the valley. Here, you will reach an overlook and take in miles of thick trees, prairies, and creeks as the distant mountain ridges melt into the sky.
The walkway and clear signage makes this hike relatively straightforward, The trail really comes alive in autumn when the trees begin to change colors and the reds, oranges, and yellows light up the scenery. The walk usually takes two to three hours to complete. Don't forget to leave your furry friends at home as dogs aren't allowed on this trail.