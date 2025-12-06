This Little Ohio Community Has Destination-Worthy Appalachia Views And Wild Mountain Foothill Trails

Sitting just 4 miles from the Edge of Appalachia Preserve in Southern Ohio's rural, wild, and incredibly picturesque Adams County hides the remote, unincorporated community of Lynx, Ohio. Roughly 100 miles south of Columbus, 77 miles east of Cincinnati, and 248 miles away from the most budget-friendly big city in America (Cleveland), Lynx is an off-the-beaten trail destination surrounded by quiet nature and jaw-dropping viewpoints.

There's no public transportation in Lynx, so the area is best explored by car. Not a problem — this way, you can visit the trails and preserves at your own leisure. If you don't want to drive, you can catch a bus from Cincinnati to Seaman in Winchester and take a taxi the rest of the way, but remember that you'll also have to get a taxi back as there are no hotels in Lynx.

Lynx is less of a town and more a collection of spread-out houses, a church, and a gas station. Visitors can find accommodation in West Union (8 miles away) or Seaman (19 miles away), if need be. You can also camp in Shawnee State Park Campground, which is just 15 miles away.