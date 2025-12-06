Las Vegas' Affordable Casino Resort Near The Strip Is An Underrated Stay With Tasty Cuisine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although there are many ways to have fun in Las Vegas without needing to gamble, plenty of visitors find themselves in casino while visiting America's most fun city, even if it's just to sleep. You could drop thousands of dollars a night on a swanky hotel, but if you're on a tighter budget, consider South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. Located eight miles, or a 15-minute drive, from the Strip and seven miles, or 10 minutes, from Harry Reid International Airport, South Point is an affordable, underrated Vegas resort without Strip prices. Reviewers praise its exceptional value, spacious rooms, and an astonishing array of amenities, it is one of the best deals in Las Vegas.

South Point's 2,100 rooms and suites start at just over $100 per night. This includes a daily resort fee, which covers in-room Wi-Fi, fitness center access, airport shuttle service, in-room coffee, business center use, a room safe, and even a casino funbook. South Point has a full casino, spa, live entertainment, an equestrian center, and 11 restaurants serving tasty cuisine ranging from Asian cuisine to Mexican, as well as grab-and-go options.

As of this writing, the resort scores 4.2 of 5 on TripAdvisor, 8.5 of 10 on Kayak, and 9.2 of 10 on Hotels.com. Travelers consistently praise the spaciousness and cleanliness of the rooms, although some have remarked that cigarette smoke can linger in casino and lobby areas.