Las Vegas' Affordable Casino Resort Near The Strip Is An Underrated Stay With Tasty Cuisine
Although there are many ways to have fun in Las Vegas without needing to gamble, plenty of visitors find themselves in casino while visiting America's most fun city, even if it's just to sleep. You could drop thousands of dollars a night on a swanky hotel, but if you're on a tighter budget, consider South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. Located eight miles, or a 15-minute drive, from the Strip and seven miles, or 10 minutes, from Harry Reid International Airport, South Point is an affordable, underrated Vegas resort without Strip prices. Reviewers praise its exceptional value, spacious rooms, and an astonishing array of amenities, it is one of the best deals in Las Vegas.
South Point's 2,100 rooms and suites start at just over $100 per night. This includes a daily resort fee, which covers in-room Wi-Fi, fitness center access, airport shuttle service, in-room coffee, business center use, a room safe, and even a casino funbook. South Point has a full casino, spa, live entertainment, an equestrian center, and 11 restaurants serving tasty cuisine ranging from Asian cuisine to Mexican, as well as grab-and-go options.
As of this writing, the resort scores 4.2 of 5 on TripAdvisor, 8.5 of 10 on Kayak, and 9.2 of 10 on Hotels.com. Travelers consistently praise the spaciousness and cleanliness of the rooms, although some have remarked that cigarette smoke can linger in casino and lobby areas.
South Point's restaurants
South Point's dining options offer an impressive range of experiences for casual grazers, late-night diners, and guests seeking a refined evening out. At the top of the lineup is Michael's Gourmet Room, a 50-seat fine dining restaurant. The Silverado Steakhouse delivers an elegant but unpretentious steakhouse experience, while Don Vito's is known for homemade pastas and Italian comfort dishes.
Primarily Prime Rib Restaurant serves its namesake as well as classics like Chicken Française on the mezzanine level. Guests craving bold flavors can head to Baja Miguel's, a lively Mexican cantina known for frosty margaritas and a colorful tequila bar, or settle into the bright, bustling Big Sur Oyster Bar for fresh shellfish and seafood dishes. Zenshin serves contemporary Asian cuisine, and those seeking comfort food or a 3 a.m. bite will appreciate the Coronado Café, a 24-hour diner-like spot. If your party can't agree on cuisine type, head to the Garden Buffet, an expansive, value-focused spread with live cooking stations and cuisine that ranges from barbecue and Italian to Mexican and seafood.
More casual options round out the resort's offerings, including Nevada's first Steak 'n Shake, the New York–style Del Mar Deli, and quick-bite outlets such as the Bowling Coffee & Snack Bar, the hot dog cart in the Sports Book, and a Starbucks. Guests can also cool off with ice cream or smoothies at the nostalgic Kate's Korner or grab salads, burgers, and sandwiches without leaving their lounge chair at the Pool Deli.
Amenities that bring value
A rental car, ride shares, and taxi services can add considerable cost to a vacation, but you don't need to worry about local transportation costs if you're staying at South Point. It provides free hourly scheduled airport transportation throughout the day and also runs a low-cost shuttle to the Strip every half hour. Not that you would need to leave South Point to find entertainment; there's a 64-lane bowling center, 16-screen movie theater, and 400-seat venue hosting live music and comedy all in the resort.
As for the casino and gaming options, you'll find 2,100 slots and video poker machines, more than 60 table games, 24-hour poker, sports and race books, and a popular bingo hall with seven daily sessions. To wind down after all that excitement, head to the outdoor pool area, which has a hot tub for adults and a wading zone for children. Speaking of which, you might never pry the kids away from the Sugarloaf Arcade.
South Point has another impressive amenity as well: the 40,000-square-foot Costa del Sur Spa & Salon, with 27 treatment rooms, steam room, sauna, and whirlpool. You can even get your hair and nails done after a day of relaxing. Horse lovers will be interested to know that the property's Equestrian Center has been described as "the finest indoor horse facility in the country." Among its multiple venues is a 4,600-seat arena that attracts major equestrian events like rodeos. And if all of this isn't enough and you're looking for even more value, consider visiting Las Vegas on your birthday to yield an avalanche of freebies.