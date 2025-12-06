Bordering The Appalachian Trail In New Hampshire Is A Quiet Mountain Getaway With Historic Inns And Waterfalls
For a mountain trip in New England that steps away from the main routes, you'll find a quiet alternative in the White Mountain National Forest called Shelburne in New Hampshire. This town has a population of about 360 people (according to nh.gov) and is on the Androscoggin River. The riverside view gives it a rustic, quaint feeling for anyone wanting a break from busier areas like nearby Conway or Gorham.
The town is a great entry point to the Appalachian Trail, as the trail cuts through its center. For thru-hikers (people who hike all the way through a trail non-stop), this part of the trail marks a change from the Carter-Moriah Range to the more difficult Mahoosuc Range. This next section of the trail is known for being quite strenuous, including Mahoosuc Notch right over the border in Maine — a boulder-filled area that just might be the trail's most challenging mile.
The general vibe in Shelburne is quiet and connected to the beautiful, great outdoors. When you're looking for a place to stay, you'll see the options match this feeling of mountain getaway and historic-chic, as there are some beautiful inns to choose from. Other than the grand Appalachian Trail that Shelburne borders, the area's other natural features include a few waterfalls that you can check out. Other hotspots to see are small and mainly historical, but they can still be fun additions to your schedule. You can see a stone fish sculpture made in the early 1900s by a local man, or take a look at some natural artwork via a rock formation called the Old Man in the Valley.
Places to stay and eat in and near Shelburne, NH
The historic inns in Shelburne give you a place to stay that fits with the town's mountain environment. The Philbrook Farm Inn is a good example, as its story starts as a farmhouse built around 1834. The family turned the house into a respite for travelers and managed it for many years after. The main building is a rustic, multi-floor inn that has had many additions, like a large guest wing in 1906 and a new dining area after a fire in 1934. When you stay, you can choose from a handful of rooms and a few cottages. The inn still has much of its old construction and woodwork, which gives you the chance to see the area's history — it's also on the National Register of Historic Places. For an even cozier feeling, you can relax by one of its fireplaces, too. Another choice on the Shelburne/Gorham border is the Town & Country Inn and Resort. This is a bigger property open all year with over 150 rooms and amenities, like an indoor pool, a hot tub, and access to a large network of ATV and snowmobile trails.
After a day exploring the outdoors and the Appalachian Trail, you will see that Shelburne itself does not have many places to eat. The restaurant inside the Town & Country Inn has breakfast and dinner every day, serving up American-style entrees. The next town over, Gorham, has the majority of the food joints. You can eat at local restaurants and pubs like J's Corner Restaurant & Lounge, which serves seafood and steaks in a chill environment with a local crowd. The Notch Grille (at The Glen House Hotel) is another option, with views of Mount Washington and some hearty meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — perfect after a day of hiking.
Spend time hiking and chasing waterfalls in Shelburne, NH
Outdoor activities consist of idyllic hikes hidden in New Hampshire's White Mountains and the Appalachian Trail. A main hike to take is the round-trip jaunt (11.2 miles) to the top of Shelburne Moriah Mountain. Keep in mind that this is a slightly advanced trail with steep and rocky sections that starts on the Rattle River Trail, joins the Kenduskeag Trail, and ends at the high summit (3,735 feet to be exact). A different hike for you to try is the trail to Mount Hayes, which is under 7 miles and can be difficult. Even though New Hampshire is one of the safest states in America, be sure to bring water, sunscreen, and wear grippy hiking boots for extra caution.
Giant Falls, a high, two-part cascade on Peabody Brook, is a 3-mile trip (there and back) on the Peabody Brook Trail. Then check out Shelburne Basins, a group of pools and ledges like another iconic New Hampshire waterfall hidden in White Mountain National Forest called Diana's Baths. You can reach the Shelburne Basins by taking a nearly 2-mile walk from a trailhead on U.S. Route 2. This is an easier walk through the woods that works well for a family-friendly New Hampshire adventure. When you're crafting your itinerary, keep in mind that the amount of water at the falls changes with the seasons. In the spring, there is typically a strong flow down a fairly large cliff, but it can slow to almost nothing by the end of summer. Also check out the town of Bartlett, about 40 minutes away, for more waterfalls and mountain charm.