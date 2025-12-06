Bordering The Appalachian Trail In New Hampshire Is A Quiet Mountain Getaway With Historic Inns And Waterfalls

For a mountain trip in New England that steps away from the main routes, you'll find a quiet alternative in the White Mountain National Forest called Shelburne in New Hampshire. This town has a population of about 360 people (according to nh.gov) and is on the Androscoggin River. The riverside view gives it a rustic, quaint feeling for anyone wanting a break from busier areas like nearby Conway or Gorham.

The town is a great entry point to the Appalachian Trail, as the trail cuts through its center. For thru-hikers (people who hike all the way through a trail non-stop), this part of the trail marks a change from the Carter-Moriah Range to the more difficult Mahoosuc Range. This next section of the trail is known for being quite strenuous, including Mahoosuc Notch right over the border in Maine — a boulder-filled area that just might be the trail's most challenging mile.

The general vibe in Shelburne is quiet and connected to the beautiful, great outdoors. When you're looking for a place to stay, you'll see the options match this feeling of mountain getaway and historic-chic, as there are some beautiful inns to choose from. Other than the grand Appalachian Trail that Shelburne borders, the area's other natural features include a few waterfalls that you can check out. Other hotspots to see are small and mainly historical, but they can still be fun additions to your schedule. You can see a stone fish sculpture made in the early 1900s by a local man, or take a look at some natural artwork via a rock formation called the Old Man in the Valley.