Amazon's $9 USB Gadget Is An Affordable Essential Adding Big Security For Travelers

Whether we've gotten stuck in a long layover or simply arrived at the airport early, most of us have found ourselves in a cell phone power emergency and have had to take advantage of public charging stations. But are you using the USB ports safely? The TSA has issued serious warnings about "juice jacking," a practice in which hackers install malware in public USB ports. From there, they can not only steal your data but also take control of your device remotely. Even the FBI has gotten involved, showing just how much juice jacking has become a serious concern.

So, how can you keep yourself charged and navigate safely while in the airport? The solution is simple: A small gadget known as a data blocker will become your new best friend, allowing you to take advantage of public charging ports without worrying that you're putting yourself at risk. Data blockers stop your information from being transferred while still allowing power to surge through and charge your phone.

Using this tiny device simply makes sense, especially since it can be used in any situation where you're taking advantage of a public USB port. Whether on the train, in a shopping mall, or even on the airplane, taking the small step of using a data blocker gives you peace of mind that your data, and your device, is safe and secure. If you're interested in upping your security, Amazon sells the affordable Afterplug USB-C to C Data Blocker that will allow you to use any public charging station without worrying about hackers.