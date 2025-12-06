Amazon's $9 USB Gadget Is An Affordable Essential Adding Big Security For Travelers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether we've gotten stuck in a long layover or simply arrived at the airport early, most of us have found ourselves in a cell phone power emergency and have had to take advantage of public charging stations. But are you using the USB ports safely? The TSA has issued serious warnings about "juice jacking," a practice in which hackers install malware in public USB ports. From there, they can not only steal your data but also take control of your device remotely. Even the FBI has gotten involved, showing just how much juice jacking has become a serious concern.
So, how can you keep yourself charged and navigate safely while in the airport? The solution is simple: A small gadget known as a data blocker will become your new best friend, allowing you to take advantage of public charging ports without worrying that you're putting yourself at risk. Data blockers stop your information from being transferred while still allowing power to surge through and charge your phone.
Using this tiny device simply makes sense, especially since it can be used in any situation where you're taking advantage of a public USB port. Whether on the train, in a shopping mall, or even on the airplane, taking the small step of using a data blocker gives you peace of mind that your data, and your device, is safe and secure. If you're interested in upping your security, Amazon sells the affordable Afterplug USB-C to C Data Blocker that will allow you to use any public charging station without worrying about hackers.
Afterplug's affordable data blocker will keep you charged up and safe from hackers
At under $10, you can't pass up on upgrading your digital security with Afterplug's USB-C to C Data Blocker. Measuring roughly the size of a quarter, it's easy to slip into your bag and have handy in any situation, and its bright-red color ensures that you can't mistake it for anything else. While this model works to connect USB-C to USB-C end-to-end, there are other versions available on Amazon that will connect with a USB-A, including this highly rated four-pack that includes multiple plug sizes.
Afterplug's USB-C to C Data Blocker has a 4.4 rating based on more than 430 reviews, with people typically appreciating its compact size and performance. The data blocker, which works by deactivating the pins responsible for data transfer, can slow charging if not used properly, so Afterplug recommends using only a USB-C to USB-C connection for fast charging, as a USB-A to USB-C connection can result in slow or no charging. This was backed up by one reviewer, who saw their charging time speed up dramatically when using the proper cables.
As one customer wrote, "When traveling, don't leave home without this. Charging stations are everywhere. This just keeps you a bit safer." A data blocker is an essential tech gadget to have in your travel kit, and since Afterplug's device is sold as a package of two, you can leave them in multiple bags or gift one to your travel partner the next time you're on the road.