11 Ways To Keep Your Gadgets Safe While On Vacation

Picture the scene: You've just arrived in Paris for the first time, and every travel dream you've had since childhood finally comes true. Maybe you're standing on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur staring out over the city in awe. Or maybe you're under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, baguette in hand, eyes skyward, and fully engaged with the view.

You should be focused on that moment, but, unfortunately, sifting around you are people hoping to take advantage of your blissful ignorance. In fact, the iconic French landmark is the worst place in France for pickpockets. It's a dark thought, but a reality of the modern travel landscape. The U.K. sees an estimated 16,000 moped muggings a year, according to Southern Cross Travel Insurance; 12 people are pickpocketed an hour in Barcelona, as reported by EuroNews, according to Spain's interior ministry; and Rome's iconic spots are a hotbed for swift-fingered thieves. Tourists — and the often pricey tech they carry — are prime targets for thieves and, increasingly, for digital criminals operating in the modern world.

As the world modernizes, so do the types of criminals and the ways we need to protect ourselves. Where a money belt and common sense once sufficed, we now have to think more broadly to keep our gadgets — from smartphones and laptops to cameras and credit cards — safe. Thankfully, as thieves evolve their tactics, so too have the ways we can protect ourselves — though sometimes, the old methods remain just as valuable. Here are 12 ways to keep your gadgets safe while on vacation.