The Gateway To Michigan's 'Sunrise Side' Has Small-Town Charm And Scenic Shoreside Trails

There's a reason Michigan is often called the Great Lakes State — it borders four out of the five Great Lakes. The Sunrise Coast, on the eastern side of the state, follows the shoreline of Lake Huron for 200 miles, with plenty of hidden gems on the way. Along highway US-23, stop at the charming beach town of Tawas City, before traveling on to the lakeside getaway of Harrisville. At the southern end of the coast is the small town of Standish — known as the gateway to the Sunrise Side of Michigan. With scenic natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and a lovely small-town atmosphere, Standish is certainly worth a visit.

Standish is located close to Saginaw Bay on Lake Huron, marking the start of the scenic drive along the lakeshore north to Mackinaw City. MBS International Airport in Saginaw is the closest airport, but for more flight connections, Bishop International Airport in Flint is your best option for a major hub. It's a 40-minute drive from Standish to MBS, and just over an hour to get to Bishop International. While Arenac Public Transport Authority does provide some limited bus services, the easiest way to explore the area is with your own vehicle. Overnight guests should check out the Saginaw Bay Resort, which is located within Standish's city limits. It offers 376 campsites, 20 cabins, and plenty of activities along the resort's Lil' Sag Bay Lake.