The Gateway To Michigan's 'Sunrise Side' Has Small-Town Charm And Scenic Shoreside Trails
There's a reason Michigan is often called the Great Lakes State — it borders four out of the five Great Lakes. The Sunrise Coast, on the eastern side of the state, follows the shoreline of Lake Huron for 200 miles, with plenty of hidden gems on the way. Along highway US-23, stop at the charming beach town of Tawas City, before traveling on to the lakeside getaway of Harrisville. At the southern end of the coast is the small town of Standish — known as the gateway to the Sunrise Side of Michigan. With scenic natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and a lovely small-town atmosphere, Standish is certainly worth a visit.
Standish is located close to Saginaw Bay on Lake Huron, marking the start of the scenic drive along the lakeshore north to Mackinaw City. MBS International Airport in Saginaw is the closest airport, but for more flight connections, Bishop International Airport in Flint is your best option for a major hub. It's a 40-minute drive from Standish to MBS, and just over an hour to get to Bishop International. While Arenac Public Transport Authority does provide some limited bus services, the easiest way to explore the area is with your own vehicle. Overnight guests should check out the Saginaw Bay Resort, which is located within Standish's city limits. It offers 376 campsites, 20 cabins, and plenty of activities along the resort's Lil' Sag Bay Lake.
Explore the charming small town of Standish
Standish has a population of about 1,600 residents, and you'll receive a friendly welcome at Standish Historic Depot and Welcome Center. The building used to be a Michigan Central Railroad Depot, and has a small museum with train memorabilia and local history displays. There are also two English passenger cars and a restored caboose on site, which are open to visitors from May to October. Along with a gift shop, there are maps of the area, and volunteers are happy to offer local information to help plan your trip.
There are a number of local restaurants in Standish serving tasty eats. Wheeler's Restaurant is an American diner that has been in business since 1935. They offer all-day breakfast along with delicious malts and shakes. The Half Barrel Bar dishes up bar and grill staples like burgers and cheese curds, and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google. You can also head to Fergie's Pizza for traditional and specialty pizzas, sandwiches, and world-famous breadsticks.
Discover scenic trails and outdoor activities
Standish is an excellent destination for exploring nature around the Sunrise Coast. Hit the Huron Shores Coastal Water Trail, which follows the coast for 200 miles with a number of blueways to explore. The best way to experience this part of the area is by canoe or kayak. A short 20-minute drive from Standish brings you to the Au Gres River, another top spot for kayaking and fishing. Walk the short 0.7-mile Standish Nature Preserve Trail for a relaxing stroll through the forest and wetlands — you might see turtles in the pond. Or follow the Sunrise Coast Birding Trail to see rare birds and spot more of the area's wildlife.
Slightly further from Standish is Tawas Point State Park – a must-visit on the Sunrise Coast. There's a swimming beach, nature trail, and lighthouse to explore. It's about a 50-minute drive to reach the state park from Standish. Rifle River Recreation Area offers paddling and fishing in 10 no-wake lakes, plus a swinging bridge, 3-D archery, and an observation tower with gorgeous views; it's well worth the 45-minute drive from Standish.