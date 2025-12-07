Nestled In Utah's Wellsville Mountains Is A Rustic City Known As 'The Gateway To The Cache Valley'

Utah is home to some of the country's most breathtaking national parks, but there's plenty more to see in the Beehive State beyond Zion, Arches, and Bryce Canyon. The Wellsville Mountains are a great place to tap into nature, and the city of Wellsville at the foot of the range in the Cache Valley is a great place to start. This town, branded "the Gateway to the Cache Valley," is perhaps most famous for the Wellsville Tabernacle, constructed in the early 20th century for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the town also comes alive during the school year since parts of Utah State University are located here.

Wellsville is located about an hour and some change north of Salt Lake City by car. The nearest major airport accessible by passenger flight is Salt Lake City's international airport, where you can rent a car and make your way out toward the mountains.

Take in Wellsville during the day on your journey into the Cache Valley, but don't make plans to stay in Wellsville, as there aren't any hotels in town. For that, you'll need to drive about 15 minutes north to the bustling town of Logan, where you can choose from chain options like Super 8, Best Western, Days Inn, and La Quinta Inn or independent local chains like the Anniversary Inn. Wellsville is also a great pitstop on the way to the colorful wildflower meadows and camping spots of Logan Canyon.