Nestled In Utah's Wellsville Mountains Is A Rustic City Known As 'The Gateway To The Cache Valley'
Utah is home to some of the country's most breathtaking national parks, but there's plenty more to see in the Beehive State beyond Zion, Arches, and Bryce Canyon. The Wellsville Mountains are a great place to tap into nature, and the city of Wellsville at the foot of the range in the Cache Valley is a great place to start. This town, branded "the Gateway to the Cache Valley," is perhaps most famous for the Wellsville Tabernacle, constructed in the early 20th century for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the town also comes alive during the school year since parts of Utah State University are located here.
Wellsville is located about an hour and some change north of Salt Lake City by car. The nearest major airport accessible by passenger flight is Salt Lake City's international airport, where you can rent a car and make your way out toward the mountains.
Take in Wellsville during the day on your journey into the Cache Valley, but don't make plans to stay in Wellsville, as there aren't any hotels in town. For that, you'll need to drive about 15 minutes north to the bustling town of Logan, where you can choose from chain options like Super 8, Best Western, Days Inn, and La Quinta Inn or independent local chains like the Anniversary Inn. Wellsville is also a great pitstop on the way to the colorful wildflower meadows and camping spots of Logan Canyon.
Explore the Wellsville Mountains from town
Whatever your tolerance for hiking might be, chances are you'll be able to enjoy a walkabout in the Wellsville Mountains. The Wellsville Mountain Wilderness Area encompasses more than 20,000 acres of preserved lands in the tranquil and scenic Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and hosts deer, moose, and mountain lions. When you head out on the trail, keep the local four-footed residents in mind, be prepared for any unexpected visitors, and ensure you can call for help if necessary, whether it be via cell phone or a satellite phone.
The Wellsville Mountain Wilderness Area boasts 17 miles of trails at various elevations, offering stunning views of some of northern Utah's biggest sights, from the towering Wellsville Cone and Box Elder Peak mountains to the depths of Deep Canyon and Coldwater Canyon. On the southwestern edge of town, you'll find trailheads for the 4.7-mile Wide Canyon Trail, 3.5-mile Narrow Canyon Trail, and 4.6-mile Murray's Farm Loop, which takes you on both Wide and Narrow Canyon trails. Looking for an all-day challenge? Drive about five minutes south of town to reach the trailheads for the 11.4-mile Wellsville Ridge Trail or the 8-mile Box Elder Peak Trail, where you can take in sweeping vistas of the mountains of the Wasatch Range. Both the Wellsville Ridge Trail and the Box Elder Peak Trail have elevation gains of more than 4,000 feet, so consider yourself warned.
If you'd prefer to stay behind or are traveling with someone who can't make a strenuous hike, sit back in Wellsville and enjoy a relaxing, flat walk around Wellsville Reservoir in Wellsville City Park.
Unwind in tranquil Wellsville after getting in touch with nature
After your hike, head back to Wellsville for a replenishing snack or drink at Margo's Pop'n Go, a delightful food truck that makes regular appearances around town and at big events. Margo's is open from April through September. For a hefty post-hike lunch or dinner, get a Philly cheesesteak at Chef D's Phillys on the town's main drag. Take a breather at City Square Park across the street or Darley Park around the corner.
You can experience a full schedule of activities, food, and games if you're in town for Founder's Day, which comes in late August, and the Wellsville Mountain Music and Art Festival usually occurs earlier in the summer in June.
In the mood for some retail therapy? Drive about 15 minutes to the heart of Logan. Here you'll find a plethora of inviting boutiques and unique vintage clothing stores to assemble your wardrobe for any time of year. Somebody's Attic, Uptown Cheapskate, and Indy Clover are great thrift shops to find pieces on a budget, while Kings Finest Vintage and The Red Fox offer customers a curated selection to choose from. If you have space in your car, pick up some antique furniture pieces and other tchotchkes at Cache Valley Antiques or Victorian Rose Boutique.