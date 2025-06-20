Nestled In Utah's Logan Canyon Is A Wildly Colorful Lake Brimming With Spring Wildflowers And Camping

When visiting Utah, you'd have to look pretty hard to find an area that is not spectacularly beautiful. Utah's striking western landscape protects some of the most unique scenery in North America, with vast deserts, towering snow-capped mountains, and geological formations that don't quite look like anywhere else on Earth. Many of Utah's top attractions sit in rugged canyon systems, like the charming canyon homestead (and fresh pies!) of Capitol Reef National Park's Gifford Homestead, or the bizarre (yet strangely beautiful) alien-like sandstone sculptures of Fantasy Canyon.

However, Utah is not all deserts and arid canyons. The state's northern corridor, just south of the border with Idaho, protects a much more heavily forested wonderland with some of the region's most underrated outdoor destinations. Here, within northern Utah's sublime Logan Canyon, is the ravishing and photo-worthy Tony Grove Lake, one of Utah's top hidden gems.

In contrast to its desert vistas and sparse, red rock amphitheaters, Utah's Tony Grove Lake looks more like something from the lush Pacific Northwest. The lake's sapphire-blue waters sit within a haven of prominent evergreen trees and vibrant woodlands, with ethereal mountain peaks decorating the horizon beyond. Located two hours north of Salt Lake City, Tony Grove Lake offers a rich forest setting for hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities in an environment that may be more welcoming to many travelers than the beautiful but harsh terrains elsewhere in the state. And if you're lucky enough to visit the lake during the summer, you'll likely be treated to one of the Southwest's single best displays of wildflowers!