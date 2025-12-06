Philadelphia's 5 Most Affordable Suburbs With City Access, Local Eats, And Cozy Streets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Philadelphia is one of the most affordable places to be a tourist in the United States. Its cost of living is roughly 27% cheaper than Boston, according to finance website NerdWallet. The abundance of free attractions in the city, like Elfreth's Alley, the oldest residential street in America, means you can find plenty to keep you busy in Philly without draining your bank account. Its extensive public transportation system is among the most comprehensive in the United States, and you can get a whole-day pass for $7.50, giving visitors a cheap way to get around. The average cost of a hotel room is reasonable, with prices comparable to what you'll find in Pittsburgh, and rooms available for under $100 per night in the city center.
Of course, like in any large city, some areas of Philadelphia are more affordable than others. Staying in one of Philly's low-cost boroughs is one way to stretch your budget so you can do more during your trip. For those planning a longer stay or a permanent move, Philadelphia has several suburbs where you can save on housing, groceries, and other essentials while still having a reasonable 20–30-minute commute into the city. Best of all, each of these neighborhoods has something to offer visitors, from tasty local restaurants to historic landmarks and sprawling parks that you can explore for free.
When putting together this list, we considered suburbs within 20 miles of central Philadelphia that are well connected by public transport and offer locals a relatively easy time getting in and out of the downtown area. We also considered a few factors when it came to affordability: cost of living, median home values, and affordability ratios (more on those at the end of the article).
Chester: Philadelphia's most affordable suburb
Located along the Delaware River, Chester is one of the oldest towns in Pennsylvania, first settled by Swedish traders in the early 17th century. It was given the name Chester by William Penn when he arrived in 1682, and was the site of Pennsylvania's first General Assembly. It grew into an industrial hub in the late 19th century and by the early 20th century had gained a wild reputation for its bars, gambling halls, and Bethel Court red-light district.
You'll still find entertainment in Chester that harkens to its hedonistic past, like Harrah's Philadelphia Casino, where you can play one of its 1,500 slot machines, bet on horse races, or grab a drink in one of the four on-site bars. Chester also has lots of free historic landmarks like the site of William Penn's Landing Site and the 1724 Chester Courthouse, the oldest building in continuous public use in the United States. About 4 miles downriver is Marcus Hook, a hidden gem of a waterfront community brimming with affordable cafes and bars.
As far as affordability, Chester's cost of living is 6% below the national average and about 9% cheaper than the rest of Philadelphia, according to data solutions platform Payscale. Housing costs are particularly low here (45% below the national average), and it's especially friendly for renters. This is in part thanks to Widener University, which has its main campus in Chester. You'll also find a variety of affordable restaurants catering to the student population. Upland Diner offers a finer dining experience at reasonable prices, with an extensive menu of sandwiches and Italian classics for under $20. You'll see similar prices at Everybody Eats, a cafe that serves elevated soul food like cornbread French toast in a fast-casual setting.
Collingdale, Pennsylvania: Affordably green
The borough of Collingdale is about 10 miles south-west of downtown Philly, and connected to the city center by the T4 trolley line. It's an especially popular area with families, with a quiet and community-oriented residential feel and a reputation for very affordable real estate, making it a great place for young families in Philadelphia to buy their first home.
For travelers, Collingdale is an ideal home base if you want to be near lots of green spaces. There are several historic cemeteries in and around Collingdale. Eden Cemetery is one of the oldest still-extant Black-owned cemeteries in America, founded in 1902 to provide a dignified final resting place for Philadelphia's Black residents, as well as the relocated remains of more than 400 Civil War veterans. At Holy Cross Cemetery, about 2 miles away in Yeadon, you can see the graves of famous figures like pro golfer John McDermott and notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes, while the Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Jacob, and Mt. Zion cemeteries also have beautiful grounds that you can stroll through for free.
There are also several free parks sprinkled throughout the Collingdale area where you can enjoy green space without the graves. The largest is Collingdale Park, an all-purpose outdoor space with playgrounds, sports fields, and walking trails. The newest is Little Flower Park, a 33-acre green space that once served as a Revolutionary War encampment for the British. Development began in 2023 on infrastructure such as a paved walking path, an overlook, and a community garden.
Glenolden: A tranquil and inexpensive urban refuge
Just south of Collingdale is the similarly affordable suburb of Glenolden. This is another historic area, officially incorporated in 1894 but first settled in the 18th century by Swedish immigrants. It's named for the Glen Olden Mills, a grist mill and saw mill built in the late 18th century along Darby Creek. Most of the homes in the neighborhood today date from the early 20th century but are well-maintained (and sell for a bit less than elsewhere in Philly).
Like neighboring Collingdale, green space is a big draw in Glenolden. It's less than 3 miles from the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, which became America's first urban refuge when it was established in 1972 and is home to Tinicum Marsh, Pennsylvania's largest remaining freshwater tidal marsh. The refuge has over 10 miles of trails that are free to explore, and you can also rent fishing rods or binoculars for free in its visitor center. If you're looking for more curated green space, it's a quick drive from the John Heinz Refuge to Bartram's Garden, the oldest botanic garden in the United States, established in 1728. Like the refuge, Bartram's Garden is free to explore, making it worthy of inclusion on any low-cost Philadelphia itinerary. No wonder this bustling city is considered America's Garden Capital.
While Glenolden is a relatively small neighborhood and predominantly residential, there are commercial corridors along MacDade Boulevard and Chester Pike with spots to eat and shop on a budget. This is where you'll find The Fainting Goat gastropub, which has an eclectic menu that includes affordable late-night eats served until midnight on weekends. Another favorite is El Limón, a local chain consistently praised for serving up tasty food at a great price.
Upland: A historic borough with cheap real estate
Upland borders Chester, and the two boroughs share a lot of the same history. It was originally home to the Turtle Clan of the Lenni Lenape tribe. The English arrived in the 1680s with William Penn, including Caleb Pusey, a Quaker lastmaker who was charged with managing Pennsylvania's first official saw and grist mill. Built in 1683, Pusey's home is still standing, the only remaining building in the state that William Penn is known to have visited. Visitors can tour the house on weekend afternoons from May through October, for a suggested donation of just $1. There is also a 19th-century schoolhouse next to the Caleb Pusey house that operates as a museum.
Along with historic landmarks, Upland is known for its green space. Upland Park occupies more than 60 acres along the borough's western edge and has something for everyone, from playgrounds for the kids to activities for seniors at Redwood Community Center and a paved walking loop through tranquil woods for visitors of all ages. For a more secluded hike, you can head about 3 miles north to the Chester Creek Trail, a 2.8-mile rail-trail following a Civil War-era rail line.
The overall cost of living in Upland is just slightly below the national average. What sets the neighborhood apart as one of Philly's most affordable suburbs is its cost of housing. The median value of a home in Upland is about $180,000, less than half the national average. You'll find affordable hotels in the area, too, with hotels like Best Western Plus Philadelphia Airport South or the Candlewood Suites Philadelphia offering rates of under $100 per night within a five to 10-minute drive of the borough's center.
Audubon, New Jersey: Spend less shopping
Since Philadelphia is tucked into the south-east corner of Pennsylvania, some of its suburbs are actually across the state border in New Jersey. This includes affordable areas like Audubon, which is less than 10 miles from downtown Philly and has an overall cost of living about 6% below the national average (and more than 20% cheaper than the average across New Jersey), according to BestPlaces.
Audubon is the ideal Philadelphia suburb for folks who enjoy shopping. Right in town, you'll find a variety of retail options off of Black Horse Pike, including Audubon Crossings, a shopping mall with about 31 stores and restaurants. For more high-end stores, you can drive about 6 miles north to Cherry Hill Mall, which has more than 130 retailers that run the gamut from fashion and beauty brands to home décor and electronics. If you're looking for deals, you can take a 20-minute drive south to Gloucester Premium Outlets, which has over 80 well-known brands selling apparel, jewelry, and other goods for up to 65% cheaper than their typical retail price.
Foodies will enjoy their stay in Audubon, too. The highest concentration of local eateries is along Merchant Street, where you'll find a variety of unique and reasonably priced cuisine. SunPress is a favorite for Latin flavors, where you can fill up on Cuban, Costa Rican, and Mexican fare for less than $20. For classic comfort food, Legacy Diner has a massive menu that includes regional specialties like scrapple and from-scratch soups that one local reviewer on Tripadvisor called "the BEST soups!! Especially their cream of anything. Always delicious." There are also some independent restaurants near the stores on Black Horse Pike, like Pho Asia, which serves affordable and authentic Vietnamese banh mi, noodles, and hot pots.
Methodology
Every suburb on this list is less than 20 miles from downtown Philadelphia, which puts it within a 30-minute drive of the city center under normal traffic conditions. They are also all connected by public transportation, ensuring residents and travelers have full access to the city.
To determine affordability, we scored each suburb based on three figures. First, the overall cost of living as listed on BestPlaces and PayScale. Second, the median home value as reported on Prop:Metrics. Finally, we assessed the affordability ratio, which is the median home value divided by the median household income, based on figures from Movoto and the U.S. Census Bureau. The suburbs were ranked according to their combined scores across all three areas to create this top-five list.