Philadelphia's 5 Most Affordable Suburbs With City Access, Local Eats, And Cozy Streets

Philadelphia is one of the most affordable places to be a tourist in the United States. Its cost of living is roughly 27% cheaper than Boston, according to finance website NerdWallet. The abundance of free attractions in the city, like Elfreth's Alley, the oldest residential street in America, means you can find plenty to keep you busy in Philly without draining your bank account. Its extensive public transportation system is among the most comprehensive in the United States, and you can get a whole-day pass for $7.50, giving visitors a cheap way to get around. The average cost of a hotel room is reasonable, with prices comparable to what you'll find in Pittsburgh, and rooms available for under $100 per night in the city center.

Of course, like in any large city, some areas of Philadelphia are more affordable than others. Staying in one of Philly's low-cost boroughs is one way to stretch your budget so you can do more during your trip. For those planning a longer stay or a permanent move, Philadelphia has several suburbs where you can save on housing, groceries, and other essentials while still having a reasonable 20–30-minute commute into the city. Best of all, each of these neighborhoods has something to offer visitors, from tasty local restaurants to historic landmarks and sprawling parks that you can explore for free.

When putting together this list, we considered suburbs within 20 miles of central Philadelphia that are well connected by public transport and offer locals a relatively easy time getting in and out of the downtown area. We also considered a few factors when it came to affordability: cost of living, median home values, and affordability ratios (more on those at the end of the article).