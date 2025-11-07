The Most Beautiful Train Stations In America Are Destinations In Their Own Right, According To Rail Fans

Much has been made of the decline of American rail travel. Once the go-to method of long-distance domestic travel, it's been on the decline for decades: Passenger rail traffic at some stations across the country declined 84% between 1945 and 1964, as car ownership soared. Car-centric urban planning and the advent of more convenient air travel all dealt significant blows to the viability of American railways.

Even so, much of the infrastructure that served America's rail travelers has survived, and with enough wandering, you'll likely stumble upon an ornate historic train station in most U.S. cities. Some of these train stations are worth the trip just for their stunning architecture. Others have been repurposed as cities seek to breathe new life into old infrastructure, serving diners, lodgers, or museum-goers instead of train passengers. And nearly all have something to offer visitors.

To create this list, we pored over reviews from travelers, architecture lovers, and rail fans on Google Maps, TripAdvisor, and other platforms to get a sense of what stations were most appealing to the largest number of people. Keeping aesthetic appeal in mind, we also examined how these stations are being used today (beyond just serving as transit hubs). To learn more about how we settled on these stations, head to the end of the article. For now, enjoy the grandeur of America's romantic railway past.