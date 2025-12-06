This New England State Is America's Best For A Winter Getaway
Winter isn't everybody's favorite season, but it has its perks. You get to dust off those warm jackets, hearty soups come back on the menu, and there's less guilt about spending a weekend on the sofa with your feet up. It's also the time of year for ski trips, exploring Christmas markets, and renting out cozy mountain lodges (preferably with a roaring fireplace). There's no shortage of places in America to get your winter fix, but according to recent research conducted by tarot reading site Tarotoo and shared with Islands by email, Maine is the number one state for a winter vacation in 2025-2026.
Tarotoo's study analyzed average snowfall levels, winter temperatures, the number and quality of Christmas markets, and ski resort availability in each state to identify America's top winter getaway destination. Maine came out on top with 26 Christmas markets, averaging a rating of 4.5 out of five. The town of Ogunquit hosts a yuletide festival, Christmas by the Sea, which might just be Maine's best-kept holiday secret. The Pine Tree State also has 19 ski areas, like Sugarloaf Mountain, one of the East Coast's best ski resorts. Ski conditions are generally good, too, as Maine receives an average of 64.27 inches of snow annually, more than any other state in Tarotoo's rankings.
All told, this earned Maine an overall score of 8.21 out of 10, just beating Michigan (8.19) and New Hampshire (8.17) to the post. The northeastern state has many other elements that make it a perfect destination for winter vacations. Maine is home to log cabins offering cozy accommodations, yurts accessible by snowmobile, pine-fringed trails perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and frozen lakes where people can go ice fishing. You know, all of the things that make it quintessentially New England.
What to do on a Maine winter getaway
Skiers and snowboarders in Maine often flock to Sugarloaf, a world-class ski destination that celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026. Alternatively, Bethel, hidden on the quiet side of Maine's White Mountains, is a lovely little town sandwiched between two epic resorts just as worth your time. Sunday River, to the north of Bethel, has 139 trails across 884 acres and hosts events like a Santa Sunday ski session and a Winterfest Weekend. To the southeast, Mt. Abram is a crowd-free, family-run resort with 45 trails and affordable ski passes: $42 per day (or $19.60 on Thursdays for Maine residents). For the best winter experience, consider a stay in one of Bethel's calming mountain retreats or a wooden chalet with an outdoor tub.
For a more leisurely vacation, consider one of Maine's Christmas festivals. At Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit, there's a tree-lighting event and a gingerbread house competition alongside tea parties, art exhibitions, and theater shows, all set against the backdrop of twinkling festive cheer. The Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport brings in the year with similar zeal. There's caroling, Christmas lights, fireworks, parades, and Santa and Mrs. Claus pulling up to the port in a lobster boat.
Portland, Maine's largest city, has some cool winter activities for families. On The Polar Express, a train ride based on the 1985 book of the same name (and its 2004 film adaptation), guests are immersed in a world of magical wintry imagination. Expect hot chocolate, festive music, costumed performers, and perhaps a visit from old St. Nick. There are several illumination events in and around town, too, including the popular Sparkle Celebration and Parade of Lights, located a 20-minute drive away in Freeport.