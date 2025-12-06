This Historic 'Gateway To Texas' Is A Laidback City With Small-Town Charm And Cajun Culture

Texas' easternmost city of Orange has a pretty position right along the banks of the winding Sabine River. Known as the "Gateway to Texas," it's the first city you'll hit as you enter the Lone Star State from Louisiana while traveling west on Interstate 10. Though, if you do go this route, drive carefully because apparently Louisiana drivers are known for having the worst road rage in America.

Serving as the county seat of Orange County — not to be confused with Orange County, California, the original locale of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" — Orange is a melting pot of Cajun culture, owing to its proximity to the Bayou State. The laid-back community of about 20,400 residents also teems with small-town charm and historic flair, with roots stretching back hundreds of years. The city of Orange has had many names throughout its history, including Green's Bluff, Huntley, Madison, and the Lower Town of Jefferson. But the orange groves that blanketed the region served as fresh inspiration during the town's incorporation in 1858, when Orange was officially born.

If you're arriving by plane, there are several regional airports close by, including the Jack Brooks Regional Airport in the nearby city of Beaumont. For a good night's sleep, there are plenty of accommodations in this part of Texas, with top-rated traveler picks including La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Best Western Orange Inn & Suites, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites.