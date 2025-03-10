The Gulf Coast Boasts Texas' 'Cajun Capital' City Offering An Idyllic Foodie Escape From Houston Crowds

Tucked into the far southeast corner of Texas, sunny Port Arthur is a springboard for inshore recreation along the Gulf of Mexico. Situated on the brackish Sabine Lake, just across the water from Louisiana, Port Arthur is a paradise for birders, wildlife watchers and waterfowl hunters, and it might be the best home base in Texas for inshore anglers in pursuit of everything from redfish and speckled trout to sheepshead and black drum. And, just a short drive south through the scenic coastal marshes, visitors to this secret corner of the Lone Star State can find almost total seclusion on miles of uncrowded Gulf of Mexico beaches, where the soft surf is ideal for a summertime swim. Here, travelers can find a similar experience to Surfside Beach, one of the best water adventures in all of Texas.

Port Arthur is also a surprisingly impressive foodie enclave, where Cajun and Creole fare reign supreme. During crawfish season from March through July, the tails from these delicious crustaceans are easy to come by in the "Cajun Capital of Texas," and they're a staple in nearly every dish, from etoufée to gumbo. Throw in lively waterfront dining opportunities, live music and that patented coastal vibe, and Port Arthur is a worthy, under-the-radar destination for travelers looking for the ideal long-weekend destination.