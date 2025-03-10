The Gulf Coast Boasts Texas' 'Cajun Capital' City Offering An Idyllic Foodie Escape From Houston Crowds
Tucked into the far southeast corner of Texas, sunny Port Arthur is a springboard for inshore recreation along the Gulf of Mexico. Situated on the brackish Sabine Lake, just across the water from Louisiana, Port Arthur is a paradise for birders, wildlife watchers and waterfowl hunters, and it might be the best home base in Texas for inshore anglers in pursuit of everything from redfish and speckled trout to sheepshead and black drum. And, just a short drive south through the scenic coastal marshes, visitors to this secret corner of the Lone Star State can find almost total seclusion on miles of uncrowded Gulf of Mexico beaches, where the soft surf is ideal for a summertime swim. Here, travelers can find a similar experience to Surfside Beach, one of the best water adventures in all of Texas.
Port Arthur is also a surprisingly impressive foodie enclave, where Cajun and Creole fare reign supreme. During crawfish season from March through July, the tails from these delicious crustaceans are easy to come by in the "Cajun Capital of Texas," and they're a staple in nearly every dish, from etoufée to gumbo. Throw in lively waterfront dining opportunities, live music and that patented coastal vibe, and Port Arthur is a worthy, under-the-radar destination for travelers looking for the ideal long-weekend destination.
Check out the coastal marshes and the unspoiled beaches around Port Arthur
There are no less than six wildlife management areas or national wildlife refuges within a short drive of Port Arthur, plus, for history buffs, a state historic battleground site. Yes, this corner of Texas is home to one of the largest oil refineries in the world, but nature lovers can easily look past the refinery skyline and see why this area is also a prime destination for birders and wildlife enthusiasts. Just over 30 minutes from Port Arthur is McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to hundreds of watchable bird species, as well as river otters and American alligators. The 59,000-acre refuge was established in 1980, and it's free to visit during daylight hours, seven days a week.
The prominence of these protected public lands and waters make for perhaps the best waterfowl hunting along the Texas coast, and, for anglers willing to take the water in a skiff or a kayak, some of the best inshore fishing in the state. Here, in the shallow marshes, tailing redfish will hit a well-cast fly, and delicious sheepshead will gobble down a shrimp with no hesitation. If fishing or hunting aren't on the list of things to do, perhaps the perfect day at the beach is. Sea Rim State Park, situated right on the Gulf of Mexico, is a 30-minute drive from Port Arthur and could easily be among the 10 most breathtaking beaches in Texas.
Dive into the local foodie scene for some Cajun treats
When most folks think of Cajun food, they think of Louisiana. Well, from the Lakefront Pier in downtown Port Arthur, visitors can look across the water at the neighboring state. And, for Cajun and Creole dining enthusiasts, Port Arthur's Neches River Wheelhouse might be the ideal place to enjoy a bowl of gumbo or a delicious plate of shrimp and grits — the restaurant's signature dish. The Wheelhouse has an amazing outdoor patio right on the Neches River, and, when the right band is playing and that soft Southern breeze blows through, it can't be beat. Port Arthur's Cajun food scene might make it one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America.
In the mood for a little history? Check out the site of the Battle of Sabine Pass just south of Port Arthur, where a small Texas company repelled a Union invasion of Texas during the Civil War. In September 1863, about 4,000 Union personnel tried to sail through Sabine Pass into Texas. Using hastily placed cannons aimed and fired by about 40 Irish dockworkers led by Confederate Lt. Dick Dowling, a Houston bartender, the invasion was stopped. When the smoke cleared, Dowling's company had captured 350 Union soldiers and sent the rest limping back to New Orleans.
Port Arthur might be the ideal secret retreat for travelers looking for a well-rounded experience that's kind of off the beaten path from the usual destinations. Here, with outstanding beaches, incredible food, and a chance to see nature on its own terms, visitors can find perhaps the perfect quiet Texas getaway.