This Magical Holiday Train Is A Caravan Of Seasonal Joy With Tons Of Stops And Vibrant Lights

'Tis the season for holiday train rides. And if you are looking for one, then you are spoiled for choice. There's the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip journey through mountainous Pennsylvania landscapes with festive snow globe vibes, while the Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express is a nighttime excursion through rural Connecticut featuring hot chocolate (and Santa Claus) onboard. And in Southern California, the iconic Polar Express comes to life on beautifully decorated trains. But one of the most notable holiday trains this month isn't one to ride, but one to admire as it passes. A pair of gorgeously illuminated Canadian Pacific Holiday Trains are already rolling through the United States and Canada, collecting supplies and funds for community food banks through December 21.

The holiday train, run by the CPKC — the only transnational rail network connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico — has been operating annually since 1999. Referred to as "North America's longest rolling food bank" by Discover Wisconsin, the project's primary objective is to support food banks and raise awareness about food insecurity across the system's 20,000-mile network. The colorful caravan makes many stops along the way to donate to local food banks and receive donations from attendees. In the years since its inaugural journey, the CPKC Holiday Train has collected more than five million pounds of food and $26 million in funds.

There's more to this long-running tradition than its charitable focus: The holiday train doubles as a moving light show and concert venue. At each stop along the itinerary, the brightly decorated train's boxcar opens to reveal a stage where professional musicians perform a mix of original and holiday songs. This year, featured acts include Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth, Emily Ann Roberts, American Authors, JJ Wilde, and more.