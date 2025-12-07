This Magical Holiday Train Is A Caravan Of Seasonal Joy With Tons Of Stops And Vibrant Lights
'Tis the season for holiday train rides. And if you are looking for one, then you are spoiled for choice. There's the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip journey through mountainous Pennsylvania landscapes with festive snow globe vibes, while the Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express is a nighttime excursion through rural Connecticut featuring hot chocolate (and Santa Claus) onboard. And in Southern California, the iconic Polar Express comes to life on beautifully decorated trains. But one of the most notable holiday trains this month isn't one to ride, but one to admire as it passes. A pair of gorgeously illuminated Canadian Pacific Holiday Trains are already rolling through the United States and Canada, collecting supplies and funds for community food banks through December 21.
The holiday train, run by the CPKC — the only transnational rail network connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico — has been operating annually since 1999. Referred to as "North America's longest rolling food bank" by Discover Wisconsin, the project's primary objective is to support food banks and raise awareness about food insecurity across the system's 20,000-mile network. The colorful caravan makes many stops along the way to donate to local food banks and receive donations from attendees. In the years since its inaugural journey, the CPKC Holiday Train has collected more than five million pounds of food and $26 million in funds.
There's more to this long-running tradition than its charitable focus: The holiday train doubles as a moving light show and concert venue. At each stop along the itinerary, the brightly decorated train's boxcar opens to reveal a stage where professional musicians perform a mix of original and holiday songs. This year, featured acts include Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth, Emily Ann Roberts, American Authors, JJ Wilde, and more.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
This year, in order to cover as much ground as possible, the CPKC is running two holiday trains. The Canada Holiday Train departed Cambridge, Ontario on November 21, stopping in a handful of cities across the province where Smash Mouth performed for a local crowd. The train traveled through Quebec before looping back into Ontario. Afterwards, the holiday train will continue on its journey through Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. The final stop will be on December 21 in Gleichen, Alberta, with a short concert by Lanco and Tiera Kennedy.
The U.S. Holiday Train features stops in 13 states. The itinerary began on November 22 in Hermon, Maine, with a musical performance by Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell. Since then, the train has traveled through Maine, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. Looking ahead, the holiday train is set to make stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota. If you're in the Chicago area, you could see the holiday train pass through Gurnee, a nearby suburb, on December 9, with American Authors and Pynk Beard on the entertainment line-up. After spotting the festive light displays of the Holiday Train, head into the city to experience some of Chicago's most magical neighborhoods during the winter season and keep the festive fun going. The train will stop in the Wisconsin Dells on December 11 and then will continue on to Minnesota, stopping in Minneapolis on December 14.
All Holiday Train events are free to attend. If you're heading out to see the vibrant lights of the CPKC Holiday Train at a stop near you, the organization suggests bringing a donation in the form of cash or heart-healthy food. Local food bank staff will be present to collect donations.