New York's 'City Of Seven Hills' Charms With Parks, A Historic Manor, And Garden Along The Hudson River
The Hudson River has plenty of quaint towns that sit along it. From the cozy, charming, and paranormal-ridden Tarrytown to the artsy town of Peekskill, day-trips can be arranged from New York City to these lovely riverside destinations. On the eastern shore of the Hudson River, you can find the town of Yonkers, which is known for its heritage home Philipse Manor Hall and public green spaces, along with the Untermyer Park and Gardens. The city is conveniently located directly north of the Bronx. This means that Yonkers shares much of the cultural and economic energy of New York City while maintaining its own identity.
Yonkers is also known as the "City of the Seven Hills," per WorldAtlas. This is because the city has a hilly topography, with occasional vantage points over the river and beyond. It's incredibly easy to access Yonkers. LaGuardia Airport is less than 20 miles away from the city, and Midtown Manhattan is roughly 15 miles to the southwest.
While a day trip is more than possible due to Yonkers' proximity to New York City, visitors who want to stay overnight have contemporary and modern accommodation options. There's Courtyard Yonkers Westchester County, which has complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting spaces, and a lobby designed for both work and relaxation. Comparatively, visitors can also stay at Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, which offers breakfast, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.
Parks and a garden in Yonkers
There's a reason why New York is America's most visited state from abroad, apart from its historical landmarks, prestige, and diversity. It's a state that highlights its parks and green spaces. In Yonkers, parks are carefully preserved landmarks that serve the community, along with a garden, the Untermyer Park and Gardens. Once part of a grand estate purchased by Samuel Untermyer in 1899, these gardens gained their formal layout in 1916. This sees the park combine Persian-inspired symmetry with breathtaking Hudson River views. During the 1920s and 1930s, thousands attended seasonal floral displays here, and today the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy is working to restore its signature features, from the Color Gardens to the Temple of Love. Visitors can enjoy free entry year-round, with the grounds serving as the stage for concerts and festivals.
The city's broader network of over 80 parks caters to a wide range of activities and interests. One that tourists shouldn't miss is Tibbetts Brook Park. This park is a hit with summer crowds due to its aquatic facilities and lake. Downtown, Van der Donck Park showcases the Saw Mill River's transformation from an underground waterway to a visible, ecologically active stream. Scenic Hudson's efforts along the riverfront also shaped Esplanade Park, which now has a 1,000-foot walkway. Lastly, visitors should make it a point to check out Habirshaw Park, which is a 2-acre tidal marsh and beach. All of these spaces highlight Yonkers' commitment to accessible green areas that serve the community.
Exploring Yonkers' Philipse Manor Hall
Yonkers is also known for a historical manor, the Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site, which stands as one of Yonkers' most significant cultural landmarks. The origins of the manor can be traced to the 1680s. Built on land once home to a Munsee Lunaape fishing village, the stately manor became the centerpiece of a 200,000-acre estate owned by the Philipse family, then among the wealthiest in New York. Worked by both enslaved people and European tenant farmers, the property witnessed shifting fortunes. The manor evolved from a private residence to Yonkers Village Hall, and later Yonkers City Hall. Now, it's preserved as a state historic site. Visitors will find exhibits that highlight the complex histories of the various groups of people connected to the site.
Located at 29 Warburton Avenue, the Manor offers self-guided and guided tours. The site is open Wednesday through Sunday, and guests should note that there are admission fees. However, these are waived for children under 12. The manor is conveniently near the Yonkers waterfront and train station. This means it is accessible by multiple transportation options, including Metro North, Amtrak, and regional bus lines.