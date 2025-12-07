New York's 'City Of Seven Hills' Charms With Parks, A Historic Manor, And Garden Along The Hudson River

The Hudson River has plenty of quaint towns that sit along it. From the cozy, charming, and paranormal-ridden Tarrytown to the artsy town of Peekskill, day-trips can be arranged from New York City to these lovely riverside destinations. On the eastern shore of the Hudson River, you can find the town of Yonkers, which is known for its heritage home Philipse Manor Hall and public green spaces, along with the Untermyer Park and Gardens. The city is conveniently located directly north of the Bronx. This means that Yonkers shares much of the cultural and economic energy of New York City while maintaining its own identity.

Yonkers is also known as the "City of the Seven Hills," per WorldAtlas. This is because the city has a hilly topography, with occasional vantage points over the river and beyond. It's incredibly easy to access Yonkers. LaGuardia Airport is less than 20 miles away from the city, and Midtown Manhattan is roughly 15 miles to the southwest.

While a day trip is more than possible due to Yonkers' proximity to New York City, visitors who want to stay overnight have contemporary and modern accommodation options. There's Courtyard Yonkers Westchester County, which has complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting spaces, and a lobby designed for both work and relaxation. Comparatively, visitors can also stay at Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, which offers breakfast, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.