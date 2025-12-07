Tucked Between Huntsville And Birmingham Is A Town Along One Of Alabama's Best Lakes For Watersports
Alabama has a plethora of waterways that are great for both fishing and recreation — including Smith Lake (also known as Lewis Smith Lake). While it can't be called Alabama's largest lake since Lake Guntersville owns those bragging rights, Smith Lake is the deepest lake in Alabama. This 21,200-acre lake has over 500 miles of shoreline and measures 264 feet at its deepest point. That makes it one of the best aquatic playgrounds for watersports enthusiasts. This large lake touches three counties and can be accessed from multiple towns including Crane Hill, a small town with fewer than 3,000 residents. This town is located almost directly between two of Alabama's biggest cities — Huntsville and Birmingham.
Crane Hill got its name because of the sandhill cranes that like to hang out in the local waterways. As it turns out, the birds aren't the only ones that like hanging out there. Visitors enjoy coming to Crane Hill to take advantage of its easy access to Smith Lake, and they like having ample room to spread out on the water. Smith also happens to be known as a very clean lake, so that makes it even more enticing to those looking for some on-the-water fun. It's not too hard to get to, either. If you're flying in for a visit, you can fly to Huntsville International Airport (HSV) or Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), rent a car, and drive there in about an hour.
Boating, fishing, and hiking in Crane Hill
Crane Hill's visitors who enjoy boating and watersports love spending time playing on the water at Smith Lake. If you don't have a boat, you can rent a pontoon from Trident Marina. You'll likely see plenty of boats pulling wakeboarders and skiers, but many people also enjoy calmer watersports like kayaking and paddleboarding.
Anglers also like coming to Crane Hill for the fishing. When you visit, you could hook bass, bream, or crappie when fishing by the rocks and trees near the shore. If you're hoping to catch one of the striped bass that call the lake home, try using live shad as bait. Just get ready for a battle, as this lake is known to hold stripers that weigh in at more than 40 pounds.
There's more fun that awaits on the land. Those staying at Fire Tower Camp get the added bonus of exploring some of the fun hiking trails. The Lake Trail meanders alongside the edge of Smith Lake, and you may even meet some of the cranes that the town is named for. The Upper Trail takes you through the scenic forest to higher views of the area. A hike to Bank Robber's Bluff will take you to a spectacular stone outcropping. That particular trail comes with a little local folklore, too. Legend says that a bank robber once hid out there.
Where to eat and stay when visiting Crane Hill, Alabama
The trails are located on property owned by Fire Tower Camp, but you can easily book a stay there. They have multiple cabins available to rent, and another unique option — a treehouse on the shores of Smith Lake. If you have an RV, you can stay at Arrowhead RV Park or Speegle's RV Park and Campground. Smith Lake Bed and Breakfast is another place to stay in Crane Hill with unique lodging options like a vintage airstream. Even if you live close, you can still plan a staycation you'll never forget.
There aren't many places to eat in Crane Hill, but what they lack in quantity, some say they make up for in quality. The most popular spot is The Grille at Trident Marina. You can come by car, but this Yelp reviewer appreciated that you could come by boat, too. She said, "Perfect waterfront location at the Marina. There was plenty of dock space for us to pull up our rental boat easily. We stopped for weekday lunch. The kids all ordered the popcorn shrimp with fried okra kids meals. ... I enjoyed the southwest salad with a slightly spicy jalapeño ranch dressing. ... I wish there were more places like this on the water!" While in the area, you can also visit Jasper, a peaceful lakeside city with wooded trails, which is less than an hour away.