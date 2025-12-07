Tucked Between Huntsville And Birmingham Is A Town Along One Of Alabama's Best Lakes For Watersports

Alabama has a plethora of waterways that are great for both fishing and recreation — including Smith Lake (also known as Lewis Smith Lake). While it can't be called Alabama's largest lake since Lake Guntersville owns those bragging rights, Smith Lake is the deepest lake in Alabama. This 21,200-acre lake has over 500 miles of shoreline and measures 264 feet at its deepest point. That makes it one of the best aquatic playgrounds for watersports enthusiasts. This large lake touches three counties and can be accessed from multiple towns including Crane Hill, a small town with fewer than 3,000 residents. This town is located almost directly between two of Alabama's biggest cities — Huntsville and Birmingham.

Crane Hill got its name because of the sandhill cranes that like to hang out in the local waterways. As it turns out, the birds aren't the only ones that like hanging out there. Visitors enjoy coming to Crane Hill to take advantage of its easy access to Smith Lake, and they like having ample room to spread out on the water. Smith also happens to be known as a very clean lake, so that makes it even more enticing to those looking for some on-the-water fun. It's not too hard to get to, either. If you're flying in for a visit, you can fly to Huntsville International Airport (HSV) or Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), rent a car, and drive there in about an hour.