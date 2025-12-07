Between Pensacola And Tallahassee Is One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets With Unsung Christmas Markets

From December 12 to 13, Santa's Camp Christmas offers kids a chance to visit Santa Claus' workshop, ride the Polar Express, and participate in other family-friendly activities at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Don't miss "The Big Chill Holiday Party" on December 19, featuring a pop-up holiday market for last-minute shopping, visits with Santa, Christmas music, and more. On Christmas Eve, the WaterColor Inn hosts a Christmas Eve Breakfast featuring the chef's specials and gift cookie-decorating kits for kids. During the week between Christmas and New Year's, the inn hosts a holiday brunch buffet accompanied by live jazz and a bottomless Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

December temperatures at Santa Rosa Beach hover in the high 60s Fahrenheit, so while locals might call it chilly, snowbirds and out-of-towners will bask in the mild air and still-welcoming Gulf waters, ideal for boating, sandbars, and kayaking. Rent a bike or e-bike to cruise Timpoochee Trail (the 30A Bike Path), an 18-mile paved route meandering through charming 30A towns like Grayton Beach and Seagrove Beach — each one worth a stop for holiday shopping at local boutiques, art galleries, and cozy restaurants. Don't miss The Stalls of 30A, open daily — a year-round "holiday market" of sorts, featuring vendors selling jewelry, handmade textiles, ceramics, and other one-of-a-kind finds.

The most direct route to Santa Rosa Beach is to fly into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Rent a car at the airport or use rideshares and local beach-town trolleys for convenient transit. Alternatively, fly into Pensacola, which may offer more flight options, though it's about 100 miles away.