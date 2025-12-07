This Popular U.S. Ski Destination Was Named The Most Resilient For Skiers Worldwide

Calling all powder hounds: The numbers are out, and the jury has decided — there's one U.S. ski resort that tops the bill when it comes to snow surety this year, and it's a vintage, well-established name in the world of American winter sports. Yep, there are lots of reasons why Colorado has the absolute best skiing in the country, but one rather large reason among them goes by the name of Vail.

Although locals love to hate the iconic resort town of Vail, the destination offers some of the best ski resorts in the world. In fact, Vail took the top spot on the latest Ski Resilience Index by Savills. What's ski resilience, you ask? It's a metric that reflects how well-suited particular ski destinations are to climate fluctuations, measuring everything from overall season length to the depth of snowfall across the whole winter, taking into account the place's temperature and altitude.

Vail shot right to the top globally, placing it above France's Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world, and the home of Val Thorens, and Zermatt, the enchanting ski town beneath the Matterhorn. While the final statistics showed that Vail's season lasted less than half as long as Zermatt's, the popular Colorado gem far outshone its Swiss compadre when it came to snowfall and snow reliability. That was enough to lift it into first place, a full three rankings ahead of the next U.S. ski town, Aspen.