4 Small But Mighty Costco Finds That Make Perfect Stocking Stuffers For The Traveler In Your Life
If you're a Costco shopper, then you know that when it comes to the retailer, bigger is better — this might as well be their unofficial mantra. Although this ethos may not always be convenient for customers, especially when shopping for holiday gifts, rest assured that Costco has something, big or small (yes, really) for everyone to enjoy.
The bulk store even offers an assortment of unique stocking stuffers, including items that are perfect for travelers. In many cases, Costco offers products at a lower price point than other big-box names, saving you money at a time of year when financial stress can be at an all-time high. Not to mention that the company is renowned for its generous return policy.
While holiday shopping and brainstorming gift ideas can admittedly be exhausting, Islands is happy to lend a hand with this task. We've searched Costco's website and selected four small items with over four-star ratings and hundreds of online reviews that are perfect stocking stuffers to gift travelers. From tech gadgets to space-saving essentials, those on your nice list will be grateful to have these items on hand as they explore the world.
Apple AirTags
You can't go wrong with purchasing an Apple AirTag for a traveler. Not only are they tiny, but they can also be life-savers for misplaced or forgotten items. The coin-sized tracking device can be hidden anywhere, like a passport holder or a backpack, and is easy to use. You'll simply need to connect the AirTag to your Find My account on your Apple device to determine its location. However, it's important to note that their functionality is limited with Android's operating system.
At the time of this writing, Costco offers a four-pack of AirTags for $79.99 (for reference, Apple's official website has them listed for $99). Featuring more than a thousand reviews and a 4.8 rating on the warehouse retailer's site, one individual writes that they provide an "Invaluable peace of mind when traveling." Although you should know TSA's AirTag rules before throwing one in your luggage, there have been stories of individuals using this product to recover lost or stolen suitcases.
Another thoughtful touch you can include inside the stocking is AirTag accessories. They are convenient and affordable, like this four-pack of holder cases with keychains from Hitfine (available on Amazon). Note that AirTags are operated by a lithium coin battery, which can be swiftly replaced if needed.
Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Packing Cubes
Packing can burn out travelers before their trip has even begun. If they do a hasty job, they may later find themselves digging through their luggage looking for that one thing crammed inside. You can make this process a little bit less chaotic for travelers by gifting them Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Packing Cubes from Costco. Priced at only $29.99, this five-piece set of varying sizes aids in efficiently and systematically organizing luggage.
One Costco reviewer states, "I have used these to separate clean and dirty clothes, undergarments, tech cords, etc. I also tend to overpack on the way home, so if my luggage is overweight, I can pull out one cube and place it in my carry-on or purse!" In short, a product like this can maximize space and keep belongings safe while going through airport security.
Featuring olive and lime green colors, Outdoor Products' packing cubes are lightweight and compact. What else could a traveler need in a stocking stuffer? Keep in mind that this is an online exclusive, so you will not be able to find it at Costco stores. If interested, Costco also sells an eight-piece set in black for a few dollars more.
SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD
Have you ever had the dreaded "Storage is full" message pop up on your phone? If so, then you know how annoying (and at times, anxiety-inducing) it can be. However, you can prevent this from happening to the traveler in your life with the SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD 2TB or the SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD 4TB (available online only), retailing at Costco for $129.99 and $239.99, respectively. So, what's so special about this storage device?
First and foremost, it weighs less than half a pound and can fit in the palm of your hand. With a data transfer rate of 1,000 megabytes per second, it's incredibly speedy. According to SanDisk's website, this sturdy product, which is water-resistant, is compatible with Android, iPhone, MacOS, and Windows operating systems. Travelers can plug this device into their smartphones directly and swiftly transfer photos and videos from their past or current adventures while on the go (as shown on YouTube).
This frees up phone storage and simultaneously ensures that any memories are well-protected. It's no wonder a Costco reviewer notes that the device is "Well worth the investment." Moreover, another describes it as "a fast, portable, rugged little beast."
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Let's face it, a lengthy plane ride can take a toll on some. The exhaustion and constant noise can become a nightmare for travelers who are not adequately prepared. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to pack to make an ultra-long-haul flight more bearable, including the Bose QuietComfort Headphones. This Costco must-have for stress-free travel has a noise-canceling feature, so fliers can sit back, relax, and shut off the world, if they choose to. The Quiet Mode removes any background noise while listening to music, podcasts, movies, or nothing at all.
A reviewer writes, "I am a frequent traveler and I've been in so many long haul flights surrounded with babies, I cannot begin to tell you how much this little device made my trip bearable." However, if this silence becomes too loud, they can be switched to an Aware Mode to let some ambient noise back in.
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones may be mighty, but they only weigh a couple of ounces and are foldable. Additionally, they come with a case, making them easy to carry and store. Another bonus for travelers? One charge provides 24 hours of use. Aside from black, Costco offers this product in other colors such as White Smoke, Blue Dusk, and Chilled Lilac. Their original price is $329.99, but at the time of this writing, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for $169.99 from the warehouse retailer.