Kansas' Holiday Luminary Walk Has Gnome Villages, Fairy Forests, And An Adults-Only Candlelight Stroll

Overland Park, a part of the Kansas City metro area, is an under-the-radar artsy city, and one of its beloved holiday traditions is the lights and luminaries at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. This 300-acre destination is fun to visit year-round, with its specialized gardens and miles of trails. But it's transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays, with lots of lights and candles, including illuminated, handmade fairy and gnome villages. Plus, it has different nights for everyone to enjoy, whether you're looking for a lively, family-friendly experience or a quieter, adults-only getaway. This holiday event was named one of USA Today's 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2024, and it's been nominated again this year. When you experience the spectacle, it'll be no secret as to why.

The 2025 iteration of the event started on November 26 and will run through December 30. It's 1.5 miles of trails lit up with candles and lights, and a part of the walk takes you through the Sculpture Garden, home of the seasonal Magical Gnome and Fairy Villages that help add an extra layer of delight to the festivities (2025 is the last year for these, so don't miss your chance to see them). Another popular part, according to one Redditor who has worked at the gardens, is the Marder Woodland Garden, which has the luminaries that turn the natural setting into a glowing, magical hideaway.

Some families like to make a tradition of volunteering at the event, and anyone can help with things like lighting the candles or even assisting Santa. Reach out to the team to see if there's still space left. While there are fire pits along the way to keep you cozy, you'll probably still want to bundle up since it can get cold.