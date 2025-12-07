Kansas' Holiday Luminary Walk Has Gnome Villages, Fairy Forests, And An Adults-Only Candlelight Stroll
Overland Park, a part of the Kansas City metro area, is an under-the-radar artsy city, and one of its beloved holiday traditions is the lights and luminaries at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. This 300-acre destination is fun to visit year-round, with its specialized gardens and miles of trails. But it's transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays, with lots of lights and candles, including illuminated, handmade fairy and gnome villages. Plus, it has different nights for everyone to enjoy, whether you're looking for a lively, family-friendly experience or a quieter, adults-only getaway. This holiday event was named one of USA Today's 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2024, and it's been nominated again this year. When you experience the spectacle, it'll be no secret as to why.
The 2025 iteration of the event started on November 26 and will run through December 30. It's 1.5 miles of trails lit up with candles and lights, and a part of the walk takes you through the Sculpture Garden, home of the seasonal Magical Gnome and Fairy Villages that help add an extra layer of delight to the festivities (2025 is the last year for these, so don't miss your chance to see them). Another popular part, according to one Redditor who has worked at the gardens, is the Marder Woodland Garden, which has the luminaries that turn the natural setting into a glowing, magical hideaway.
Some families like to make a tradition of volunteering at the event, and anyone can help with things like lighting the candles or even assisting Santa. Reach out to the team to see if there's still space left. While there are fire pits along the way to keep you cozy, you'll probably still want to bundle up since it can get cold.
Options to enjoy the lights at Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Garden
There are four different options to enjoy the holiday lights at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, each with its own night and vibe. If you're going with a family, the Traditional Luminary Walk on the weekends features live music, opportunities for photos with Santa, free hot cider, and the garden trains. According to the 2025 schedule, there are three different spots for changing musical acts; you can expect everything from a steampunk orchestra to a French horn choir to Dickens carolers.
The other nights are a bit more relaxed. If you're looking for something more romantic, the Adults-Only Candlelight Stroll is running on three Thursday nights, and it's only for those 18 and older. Then there are the Electric Glow nights that combine aspects of both: There are no trains, free cider, live music, Santa, or candles, but kids are allowed, and all the electric lights are on. Finally, the Glow Cart accessibility tours take place during the first week of December (as of this writing, they're sold out for 2025). No matter what you choose, make sure to buy tickets online in advance. Tickets start from $12, depending on which night you choose, and it's free for kids 5 and under.
For more holiday fun in Kansas City, Merry Market is one of the Midwest's festive and fun Christmas markets where you can buy handmade gifts from local creators. And in Crown Center Square, you can see the Mayor's Christmas tree — this year's tree is 100 feet tall. It could even be considered a candidate for one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees this season.