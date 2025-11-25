The Midwest's Most Festive And Fun Christmas Markets That Feel Like Europe

Visitors across Reddit and travel forums agreed that this sister of the gigantic Christkindlmarket in Chicago is the one to visit for fewer crowds and more space. One Reddit visitor explained the difference between the two markets: "Chicagoland has at least 2 that I know of, used to be 3 before Naperville's went away. The downtown is insanely packed but convenient to train in and out since it's right there at the Daley Center. The one out in Aurora is nice and spread out."

Aurora is a riverside suburb of Chicago just over 40 minutes from the city, making it an easy drive for visitors who want to deal with less people while they enjoy the festivities. Though in a different location, travelers who choose Aurora's Christkindlmarket will have just as much fun. In fact, Aurora's market has a few additional festivities not found at Chicago's. For wine enthusiasts, a wine tasting with Austrian and German varieties is offered three times during the market. For the more creative, fun glass-blowing events provide the chance to enjoy a creative experience that ends in a beautiful glass ornament to give as a gift or hang on the tree at home. There are also memorable children's activities, like a festive daily parade for families looking for fun.

Like Chicago's, Aurora's Christkindlmarket is heavy on Germanic goodies, but unlike the "Windy City" market, the more spacious one at Aurora has many more booths serving food from the rest of Europe. Lovers of Polish and French cuisine will enjoy the eats at spots like Pierogies Factory, Polish Bistro – Zapiekanka, and Jour Des Crepes. There are also options like Irish Sister Imports and Hungarian Olive Oil and Vinegar Bottles that sell Irish and Hungarian gifts not found at Chicago's market.