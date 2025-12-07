Canada's Storybook Village Tucked Away In The Pacific Coast Mountains Is A Real Life Winter Wonderland

If you're in search of a winter wonderland, consider a getaway to Canada this season. There's Banff National Park, famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters. Samantha Brown calls Québec City "a snow globe come to life." And in the Pacific Northwest, there's Whistler, a storybook village tucked away in British Columbia's Coast Mountains.

Arriving in the picturesque resort town is part of the adventure, especially in winter. Whistler is located about two hours north of Vancouver along the Sea to Sky Highway (also known as Highway 99), a route that cuts through a UNESCO Biosphere Region and is considered one of the most scenic drives in the world.

You'll pass snow-covered fields, coastal landscapes, and hiking trails along the journey to Whistler Village (elevation 2,214 feet). It's a high-altitude home base for exploring one of North America's busiest ski resorts, Whistler Blackcomb, which brings in millions of annual visitors with more than 8,000 skiable acres and 37 lifts across two mountains. Lift tickets start at $106 CAD (about $76 USD) per day.