Canada's Storybook Village Tucked Away In The Pacific Coast Mountains Is A Real Life Winter Wonderland
If you're in search of a winter wonderland, consider a getaway to Canada this season. There's Banff National Park, famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters. Samantha Brown calls Québec City "a snow globe come to life." And in the Pacific Northwest, there's Whistler, a storybook village tucked away in British Columbia's Coast Mountains.
Arriving in the picturesque resort town is part of the adventure, especially in winter. Whistler is located about two hours north of Vancouver along the Sea to Sky Highway (also known as Highway 99), a route that cuts through a UNESCO Biosphere Region and is considered one of the most scenic drives in the world.
You'll pass snow-covered fields, coastal landscapes, and hiking trails along the journey to Whistler Village (elevation 2,214 feet). It's a high-altitude home base for exploring one of North America's busiest ski resorts, Whistler Blackcomb, which brings in millions of annual visitors with more than 8,000 skiable acres and 37 lifts across two mountains. Lift tickets start at $106 CAD (about $76 USD) per day.
Discover the snow-covered landscapes of Whistler
Even if you don't downhill ski or snowboard, you can get out and enjoy the wintry landscapes around Whistler. Head to Whistler Olympic Park, the complex built to host the Nordic events at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, to explore miles of trails on cross-country skis or snowshoes. Day passes that include both activities cost $37.50 CAD (about $27 USD) for adults and $22.50 CAD ($16 USD) for kids, or save on a cheaper ticket if you only want to snowshoe or sightsee around the park.
If you'd rather enjoy the region's wintry charm while staying warm, go for a ride on the Peak 2 Peak Gondola. Connecting Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, the gondola showcases stunning views of Whistler Village and the surrounding forest. It's one of the highest gondolas of its kind in the world. Tickets start at $152 CAD ($109 USD) for adults and $71 CAD ($51 USD) for kids.
Back in Whistler Village, learn about the resort's founding — and Whistler's more recent history as the host of the Winter Olympics — at the Whistler Museum and Archives. Located behind the Whistler Public Library, the museum is free to enter (though the suggested donation is $5). It's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Plan a trip to Whistler Village
A line-up of special events and activities enliven Whister Village this winter. The Fire & Ice Show ("a spectacular display of pyrotechnics, music, live entertainment and world-class freestyle skiing and riding," per the website) takes place every Sunday at 7 p.m., and there's ice skating open to the public every day on the outdoor rink in the middle of town ($2 CAD or $1.50 USD admission).
In keeping with the winter wonderland theme, there are lots of cozy places to eat in Whistler Village. Go for crêpes and French specialties at Crêpe Montagne, seasonal Pacific Northwest cuisine at Stonesedge Kitchen, or housemade pizzas and delicious wines at Pasta Lupino. Lodgings in the village include the elegant Whistler Village Inn + Suites (rooms from $134 USD per night) and the Pinnacle Hotel Whistler (rooms from $95 USD per night), a modern, all-suite hotel that's centrally located. At both hotels, some rooms have cozy fireplaces and mountain views.
If you're not planning to drive along the Sea to Sky Highway, you can also take the Skylynx shuttle bus from Vancouver or the Vancouver International Airport all the way to Whistler. The trip takes two to three hours.