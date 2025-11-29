Samantha Brown Calls This Winter Wonderland North American City 'A Snow Globe Come To Life'

Winter's nearly here, and it's the perfect time to plan a cold-weather escape. Some travelers head to the charming Christmas markets of Prague and Vienna. Others head to mountain destinations like Breckenridge, a Colorado ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland of snow sculptures in January. But for seasoned traveler Samantha Brown, the top choice for a winter getaway is a French-speaking city in Canada.

"If I had to choose one destination that feels like a snow globe come to life," the travel expert and television host wrote in a November 2025 Instagram caption, "it would have to be Québec City! When we filmed here for 'Places to Love,' I was struck by how alive the city felt in the middle of February!"

When it comes to precipitation, Brown's observations are correct. Along with Chamonix in the French Alps and Sapporo, an underrated Japanese destination that's comparable to Switzerland's Zermatt, Québec's capital is considered one of the snowiest cities in the world. Québec City sees an average annual snowfall of 124 inches. The snowy season typically lasts from early November through April, and for more than a third of the year, according to the Meteorological Service of Canada, there's usually snow on the ground.