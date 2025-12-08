This St. Paul Suburb Is Full Of Lakeside Parks, Trails For Miles, And A Diverse Minnesota Culinary Scene

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — although there are actually 11,842 in the state — so no matter where you go, you'll be sure to find lakeside fun here. Located outside the state capital of St. Paul in the eastern Twin Cities, Woodbury is a laid-back suburb with lots of green space and a surprising foodie scene.

It's about a 15-minute drive from St. Paul to Woodbury, although it's easily accessible with public transport. The Metro Transit Gold line bus has regular departures, and the journey takes about 40 minutes to get to downtown St. Paul. Once there, you can connect to the Metro Transit Green line light rail and travel to downtown Minneapolis — the most bikeable city in the country — if you want to go further afield. The closest airport to Woodbury is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is widely recognized as North America's best; it's about a 20-minute drive away.