This St. Paul Suburb Is Full Of Lakeside Parks, Trails For Miles, And A Diverse Minnesota Culinary Scene
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — although there are actually 11,842 in the state — so no matter where you go, you'll be sure to find lakeside fun here. Located outside the state capital of St. Paul in the eastern Twin Cities, Woodbury is a laid-back suburb with lots of green space and a surprising foodie scene.
It's about a 15-minute drive from St. Paul to Woodbury, although it's easily accessible with public transport. The Metro Transit Gold line bus has regular departures, and the journey takes about 40 minutes to get to downtown St. Paul. Once there, you can connect to the Metro Transit Green line light rail and travel to downtown Minneapolis — the most bikeable city in the country — if you want to go further afield. The closest airport to Woodbury is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, which is widely recognized as North America's best; it's about a 20-minute drive away.
Explore Woodbury's parks and trails
Away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, Woodbury is a great destination for outdoor activities. There are a number of parks in the city, including Carver Lake Park, which has a swimming beach. Head to Tamarack Nature Reserve, a 169-acre area of wetlands with boggy fens to see flora and fauna in nature. Ojibway Park has a playground, skate park, and bandshell as well as sports fields.
Hikers will love hitting the trails around Woodbury. One of the best walks in town is the Carver Lake Park Loop, a 4-mile easy trail around Carver Lake. Walk around Colby Lake on the 2.2-mile Edgewater Trail, or circumnavigate Powers Lake on a 1.6-mile trail. Explore the best of Tamarack Nature Reserve on a 3.6-mile trail, although this can be shortened to a 20- to 30-minute walk if you just want to do the loop; there's also a 2.5-mile trail at Ojibway Park. Whichever trail you choose, you'll be able to enjoy Woodbury's pretty natural scenery.
Dive into Woodbury's surprisingly delightful foodie scene
You may think the suburbs are lacking in culinary delights compared to their neighboring big cities, but Woodbury boasts an impressive array of places to eat. You can't miss a visit to Keys Cafe and Bakery — Woodbury is one of nine locations for this family-run business. Come for breakfast or brunch, and be sure to try one of its famous homemade cinnamon rolls.
Tamarack Tap Room was voted a Best of Woodbury 2025 finalist in both the best burger and best bar, brewery, or distillery categories, so be sure to stop by for a burger and a beer; it also has a great patio for outdoor dining.
Angelina's Kitchen is a go-to spot for top-notch Italian food and an impressive wine list. Hazelwood Food + Drink, on the other hand, puts a modern twist on comfort food. Visit India Palace for mouthwatering Indian dishes and fresh ingredients, or Duc's Restaurant for Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine plus friendly staff. If you want to explore more of the area's foodie vibes, head to the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul. This neighborhood is full of cozy vibes, friendly shops, and even more diverse dining choices.