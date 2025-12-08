Situated Between Montreal And Plattsburgh Are Vineyards And Scenic Paddling In A Cozy Riverside Town
When you think of a peaceful destination littered with vineyards and scenic views, your mind may automatically conjure up images of America's top wine regions like Napa Valley. If you're located on the East Coast, though, there's no need to miss out. Mooers, New York, is a peaceful destination between Montreal and Plattsburgh situated on the banks of the Great Chazy River and surrounded by gorgeous countryside views. A picture-perfect destination for nature lovers and those seeking an adventure on the water, Mooers is the perfect escape to the country without the need to stray too far from the convenience of nearby cities.
Located in one of America's most underrated wine regions, Champlain Valley, the region boasts views of the Adirondack Mountains and charming waterways. Mooers sits an hour south of Montreal and half an hour north of Plattsburg. The town is easiest to reach via Interstate 87. If you're planning on exploring everything northern New York has to offer, you can fly into Plattsburgh International Airport (a half hour drive away) and stop in at some of the region's best towns, like West Chazy and Altona, along the way. A visit to Domaine Des Salamandres Winery & Cidery is a great way to start the trip if you're coming from the north. It's located just 15 minutes away, but it's across the border in Canada, so be sure to bring your passport.
Scenic trails, paddling, and countryside vineyards
Those seeking an opportunity to explore the beautiful outdoors in upstate New York will find plenty to do in and around Mooers. Since it sits on the banks of the Great Chazy River, there's plenty of opportunity for paddling, kayaking, and canoeing. Adirondack River Rentals offers a range of equipment rentals so you can get geared up and head out onto the water in no time.
For those looking to stick to dry land, there are some nearby trails and country roads that are great for enjoying a bike ride or scenic walk. Those looking for a more thrilling experience can rent mountain bikes from the aforementioned Adirondack River Rentals. Hikers should be sure to explore the Gulf Unique Area Red Trail during their visit. This two hour, out-and-back trail gives hikers the chance to explore local wildlife along the American-Canadian border on their way to a scenic, 60-foot waterfall.
Those seeking some time to relax outdoors won't need to take an idyllic road trip through California's wine country to enjoy some of America's most picturesque vineyards, as Mooers is located in an under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. One great example of this near Mooers is the Four Maples Vineyard and Winery, located just 15 minutes away near the small town of Champlain. Here, visitors can relax in the outdoors as they sample some of the wines, enjoy a picnic on the lawn, and stroll through the vineyards. It is open for three hours most afternoons, but it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Small town hospitality and where to stay when visiting Mooers
Mooers is a quiet destination with great hospitality. For those in search of a unique souvenir, you can find some great, artisanal shops right in town. Anyone looking for a selection of locally produced goods to enjoy what this region has to offer should check out Harvest Maple,which produces small batch maple syrup, and D&D Meats in West Chazy, which sells freshly baked goods, cured and fresh meats, and other local specialty items. When planning your trip to Mooers, it's a good idea to book your stay during the summer and early fall. At this time of year, the weather is warm enough to make the most of the many great outdoor activities on offer here. In the fall, the surrounding countryside is alive with color.
Though there isn't anywhere to stay directly in town, there's a range of cozy options nearby, with some providing luxurious experiences at cost-effective price points. Point Au Roche Lodge is a great example of this. Sitting just 25 minutes away, this boutique stay boasts fireplaces, hot tubs, and private balconies; with rooms starting at just $110 per night.