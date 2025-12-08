Situated Between Montreal And Plattsburgh Are Vineyards And Scenic Paddling In A Cozy Riverside Town

Those seeking an opportunity to explore the beautiful outdoors in upstate New York will find plenty to do in and around Mooers. Since it sits on the banks of the Great Chazy River, there's plenty of opportunity for paddling, kayaking, and canoeing. Adirondack River Rentals offers a range of equipment rentals so you can get geared up and head out onto the water in no time.

For those looking to stick to dry land, there are some nearby trails and country roads that are great for enjoying a bike ride or scenic walk. Those looking for a more thrilling experience can rent mountain bikes from the aforementioned Adirondack River Rentals. Hikers should be sure to explore the Gulf Unique Area Red Trail during their visit. This two hour, out-and-back trail gives hikers the chance to explore local wildlife along the American-Canadian border on their way to a scenic, 60-foot waterfall.

Those seeking some time to relax outdoors won't need to take an idyllic road trip through California's wine country to enjoy some of America's most picturesque vineyards, as Mooers is located in an under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. One great example of this near Mooers is the Four Maples Vineyard and Winery, located just 15 minutes away near the small town of Champlain. Here, visitors can relax in the outdoors as they sample some of the wines, enjoy a picnic on the lawn, and stroll through the vineyards. It is open for three hours most afternoons, but it's closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.