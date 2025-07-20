One Of America's Most Underrated Wine Regions Spans This Valley With Adirondack Views And Lake Charm

You don't have to take an idyllic road trip through California Wine Country to get the ultimate vineyard experience. In addition to picturesque lakes and mountains, Upstate New York's Champlain Valley Region combines views and vino to impress every level of wine drinker, from casual sipper to sommelier. The Champlain Valley, bordering Lake Champlain and the Adirondack, Taconic, and Green mountains, has vineyards and wineries spanning the stunning region that offer breathtaking views on every side of your wine glass.

If you're thinking that the mountains of Upstate New York are too cold for vineyards, Adirondack winery and vineyard owners are one step ahead. In Champlain Valley, vineyards grow grapes specifically bred for cold climates, like marquette, frontenac, and la crescent. These weather-bearing grapes can withstand up to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit and have no problem living by the lake.

You don't need to be a wine drinker to find your niche in Champlain Valley. Beyond wineries and vineyards, the Adirondack wine haven is also home to a variety of breweries, distilleries, and cideries. Regardless of which beverage brings you to the region, Champlain Valley earns its keep among other under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. For deliciously local wines and unbeatable Adirondack views, change your flight from Napa to New York and sip along the Champlain Valley.