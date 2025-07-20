One Of America's Most Underrated Wine Regions Spans This Valley With Adirondack Views And Lake Charm
You don't have to take an idyllic road trip through California Wine Country to get the ultimate vineyard experience. In addition to picturesque lakes and mountains, Upstate New York's Champlain Valley Region combines views and vino to impress every level of wine drinker, from casual sipper to sommelier. The Champlain Valley, bordering Lake Champlain and the Adirondack, Taconic, and Green mountains, has vineyards and wineries spanning the stunning region that offer breathtaking views on every side of your wine glass.
If you're thinking that the mountains of Upstate New York are too cold for vineyards, Adirondack winery and vineyard owners are one step ahead. In Champlain Valley, vineyards grow grapes specifically bred for cold climates, like marquette, frontenac, and la crescent. These weather-bearing grapes can withstand up to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit and have no problem living by the lake.
You don't need to be a wine drinker to find your niche in Champlain Valley. Beyond wineries and vineyards, the Adirondack wine haven is also home to a variety of breweries, distilleries, and cideries. Regardless of which beverage brings you to the region, Champlain Valley earns its keep among other under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. For deliciously local wines and unbeatable Adirondack views, change your flight from Napa to New York and sip along the Champlain Valley.
Unique wines and local dines in the Champlain Valley
The 122 acres of vineyards across the Champlain Valley Wine Region surround Lake Champlain and stretch through New York and Vermont on either side while bordering Quebec up north. Though the valley's northeastern location may not have the same grape-growing climate as Tuscany, wineries utilize grapes that can withstand the cold and rainy climate and create delicious blends you can't find everywhere else. The Adirondack Mountain backdrop behind acres of vineyards pairs unique wines with gorgeous summit views and a classic vineyard experience right by the lake.
There are a variety of wineries and vineyards to choose from in the Champlain Valley. For an authentic wine country experience, visit Four Maples Vineyard and Winery in Champlain, New York. See the cold-hardy grapevines up close and personal, and try regional Champlain Valley wines like the cuvée de petit Champlain. On the Vermont side of Lake Champlain, experience the lush vineyard and inviting tasting room at the Snow Farm Vineyard and Distillery. Try a flight, glass, or bottle of a Snow Farm specialty wine, like the dry and smooth marquette for a red or the naked mermaid's crisp blend of la crescent, louise swenson, and swenson white grapes.
Long and winey roads to get to Lake Champlain
The Champlain Valley encompasses parts of northeast New York and northwest Vermont and is accessible from their respective major cities. Burlington, Vermont, is a 90-minute drive from Lake Champlain, and New York City is at least a five-hour drive. If rail travel is more your speed, Amtrak's Adirondack train is one of the rail company's most scenic East Coast routes and departs from New York City and Montreal. There are several scenic spots along the way, but to get off around Champlain Valley, stop at Rouses Point, Plattsburgh, and Port Kent. If you prefer to fly, the Adirondack Regional Airport at Lake Clear hosts national and international travel. To fly directly, the Albany International Airport is less than a 90-minute drive from the Adirondacks.
In Champlain Valley, many of the accommodations are just as beautiful as the views themselves. Stay in a 19th-century countryside estate at the Shelburne Farms Inn in Vermont or rent a lakeside cottage at Valcour Cottages in New York. Spending a weekend or longer along Lake Champlain lets you explore even more wineries and vineyards in a landscape rich with opportunities for hiking, biking, and lakeside exploration.
Before you leave the Empire State, there are even more vineyards to explore outside of the Adirondacks. For an escape from city life or a stop on your way out of Champlain Valley, explore this trendy New York destination with an award-winning wine country just miles from midtown Long Island.