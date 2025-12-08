Michigan's Most Beloved Winter-Friendly Campgrounds All Share One Crucial Feature

Michigan has more than 100 state parks, most of which have campgrounds. Dozens of these campgrounds remain open year-round, drawing in outdoor adventurers who enjoy hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing in snow-covered landscapes. Of course, winter camping isn't for the faint of heart — Michigan's average high temperature in January is 31 degrees Fahrenheit (and the low is a brisk 19 degrees). But some of the state's most beloved winter-friendly campgrounds now offer one important feature that makes the experience more comfortable: year-round bathroom buildings with hot showers and flushable toilets.

The upgrade is part of the Department of Natural Resources' effort to improve state campgrounds. The three-year, $273 million initiative aimed to repair and enhance roads, utilities, and infrastructure across 55 state parks. At Tahquamenon Falls State Park, an Upper Peninsula gem with enchanting trails and waterfalls, the Lower Falls campground underwent a $1 million overhaul that included significant enhancements to its bathroom building. A hot shower is especially welcome after exploring the icy trails around the Lower Falls cascades, which are easily accessible from the campground.

Thanks to a $2 million investment, two new winter-friendly bathroom buildings have been installed at the campgrounds at Fort Custer State Recreation Area. Located between Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, the park has three lakes, more than 40 miles of trails, and winter camping is available on weekends — all things that can help you make the best of winter in Michigan.