South Carolina's 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Myrtle Beach, According To Reviews
When you take a trip to Myrtle Beach, the post-beach-day dinner out with the family is an inevitable occurrence. This usually results in a quick dinner at one of the iconic but affordable beach getaway's many kid-friendly establishments known for their greasy chicken fingers and busy gift shops. But what if you want to try something different, something more than a gaudy themed restaurant at Broadway at the Beach, and instead opt for somewhere classier? Well, Myrtle Beach does have some finer establishments that are worth sprucing up your vacation.
A seafood dinner is the perfect accompaniment to any visit to the coast, and luckily, this Southern beach town is brimming with them. Since Myrtle Beach is the next-door neighbor to Murrells Inlet, the seafood capital of South Carolina, you can be sure you're getting the freshest catches at these establishments. Below are our top five picks for the best seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach. From stunning marina views to tableside steak service, one of these incredible restaurants is bound to surpass your expectations of Myrtle Beach cuisine. Each restaurant was chosen based on TripAdvisor's list of the Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Myrtle Beach and evaluated based on customer reviews and ratings.
Aspen Grille
Priding itself on Southern hospitality, a rich, varied menu, and a top-notch bar and wine list, Aspen Grille is one of the best fine dining spots for seafood in Myrtle Beach. Many of the 700-plus five-star reviews on TripAdvisor rave about the delectable dishes, particularly the escargot, with one review from Patricia G saying, "We ordered the escargot and it was by far the best escargot we ever had!" Another review from MasCabron23 continued to praise Aspen Grille's luxurious menu, writing, "Our entrees topped our dining experience. The rack of lamb was cooked to perfection! Well seasoned and prepared. The sea scallops were tender with the right amount of sear. Then finally, the rib eye and lobster tail were fantastic!"
In addition to the delicious food, reviewers praised the service, with Jacki F writing, "The service was impeccable, the food was excellent, and the bartender knew how to make a drink. The waiter was well-versed on the menu and made great recommendations." With pricing on the higher end, Aspen Grille is a great spot to stop in for an extravagant date night or pull out all the stops for a celebratory dinner.
Waterscapes Restaurant
Located inside the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes Resort, Waterscapes Restaurant is another fine dining pick that is a hidden Myrtle Beach haven. Menu highlights include the she-crab soup, coastal charcuterie, and the blackened verlasso salmon. Guests can enjoy views of the marina from the romantic terrace seating or embrace the elegant white tablecloth ambience inside. Almost every review on TripAdvisor mentions something about the incredible service, including one from Gregory M that reads, "The service was excellent. Couldn't have gotten any better."
According to their website, Waterscapes is a Certified SC Grown restaurant, meaning the restaurant sources its ingredients as locally as possible. Their affinity for fresh ingredients and well-prepared meals is reflected in reviews, with one from Daniel B saying, "I ordered the pork chop and my wife got the scallops, and it was hands down one of the best meals and dining experiences we have had in Myrtle Beach in a long time." Whether you're stopping in for breakfast or settling in for dinner, Waterscapes is a surefire delight for every member of the family.
Thoroughbreds Chophouse
Winner of a 2025 Travelers' Choice Award, Thoroughbreds Chophouse is another fine dining Myrtle Beach gem to add to your bucket list. While Thoroughbreds specializes in serving Prime Certified Angus Beef and Wagyu Steaks, their menu hosts a wide range of mouthwatering seafood dishes, including jumbo seared scallops, grilled garlic butter oysters, and pan-seared Sea Bass.
Reviewers consistently praised the top-notch service and attentiveness from the staff. One review from a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary said, "From the moment we were seated, the experience felt magical. A thoughtful, handwritten note awaited us on the table, which had been beautifully adorned in celebration of our special night—a gracious touch that set the tone for the evening." Reviews also raved about the luxurious tableside services and delicious entrees, with the reviewer continuing to say, "My husband ordered the prime rib, which arrived exquisitely cooked, tender, and flavorful. I opted for the ribeye, and I can say without hesitation that it was one of the best steaks I've ever had." Thoroughbreds is a spot that is clearly dedicated to expertly cooked steak and high-class service, and would be the perfect place to splurge on a trip to Myrtle Beach.
42nd Street Bar and Grill
With an impressive 4.8-star rating average on TripAdvisor, 42nd Street Bar and Grill has earned itself the second-place spot on our list. While still considered high-end dining, 42nd Street has a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere than the other fine dining establishments on the list. However, this doesn't mean they sacrifice the quality of their menu. An insider tip from Janice H reads, "The Oysters (Rockefeller) are amazing. Salmon with the glaze is perfection, and the Asian citrus salad is under is a perfect pair."
Customers were not only impressed with the menu but also with the service from the staff. Janice H continued in her review saying, "Everyone working at this restaurant has a common goal... to make your dining experience the best it can be. Mission accomplished!" One reviewer, MichaelsFood, praised his server's recommendations, saying, "My duck breast and Carolyn's salmon entree were cooked to perfection, and the recommended wine pairings for each dish were spot-on." Book a reservation to try the lobster mac and cheese, Farde Island salmon, or the seafood pasta.
Hook and Barrel
In first place for the best seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach is none other than Hook and Barrel. This women-owned restaurant won a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Award for 2025, situating itself as the best seafood spot in Myrtle Beach. The menu boasts a range of star-studded seafood dishes that reviewers couldn't help but rave about. One reviewer, Marilyn M, wrote, "I had a Caesar salad, my husband had the whole fish, which was snapper. He said it was the best fish he's had in years. Fresh, perfectly seasoned, and perfectly cooked." While many spots on this list focus on steaks as a main attraction, seafood is the star of the show at Hook and Barrel. From oysters ala Heidi to black garlic wasabi aioli tuna, every dish is curated with seaside perfection.
Not only do one-time tourists love this location, but several reviews noted how they love to return to Hook and Barrel again and again, including a review from Donna H that says, "Every time I go to Myrtle Beach for vacation, I visit this restaurant. I have been going to Myrtle Beach for 60 years and was so happy to find an exceptional restaurant with quality food and service." With its dedication to seaside cuisine and top-notch customer service, Hook and Barrel has earned its spot as the best seafood restaurant for locals and tourists alike.
Methodology
Our research began with TripAdvisor's list of the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Myrtle Beach. Each restaurant was investigated through its website and for consistency through other review sites like Google Reviews and OpenTable. The restaurants were ranked based on the overall score on TripAdvisor, awards received, and consistency in positive reviews. Dish recommendations were made based on the frequency mentioned in reviews or their positioning on the menu.