South Carolina's 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Myrtle Beach, According To Reviews

When you take a trip to Myrtle Beach, the post-beach-day dinner out with the family is an inevitable occurrence. This usually results in a quick dinner at one of the iconic but affordable beach getaway's many kid-friendly establishments known for their greasy chicken fingers and busy gift shops. But what if you want to try something different, something more than a gaudy themed restaurant at Broadway at the Beach, and instead opt for somewhere classier? Well, Myrtle Beach does have some finer establishments that are worth sprucing up your vacation.

A seafood dinner is the perfect accompaniment to any visit to the coast, and luckily, this Southern beach town is brimming with them. Since Myrtle Beach is the next-door neighbor to Murrells Inlet, the seafood capital of South Carolina, you can be sure you're getting the freshest catches at these establishments. Below are our top five picks for the best seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach. From stunning marina views to tableside steak service, one of these incredible restaurants is bound to surpass your expectations of Myrtle Beach cuisine. Each restaurant was chosen based on TripAdvisor's list of the Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Myrtle Beach and evaluated based on customer reviews and ratings.