South Carolina's Downtown Columbia Hotel In The City's Heart Is Surrounded By Art And Entertainment
South Carolina's capital city of Columbia – one of the most popular destinations this Thanksgiving – has a vibrant collection of neighborhoods, including the Vista. Once a warehouse district of textile mills and rail lines, the Vista has been transformed into a spirited hub for art, dining, and water-based adventures. Located i the heart of downtown, the Vista is an easy base for walking to art exhibits, dinner, and concerts, or for exploring Columbia and beyond.
A hotel in this area to consider is the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The hotel sits just steps from the South Carolina State House and within walking distance of the University of South Carolina campus, Riverfront Park, Colonial Life Arena, and the Columbia Museum of Art. It's practically at the center of it all. If you fly in, the hotel is roughly a 15-minute drive from Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Larger airports farther away include Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 1.5 hours north, and Charleston International Airport, just under 2 hours away.
Visitors can find outdoor adventure on the Congaree River and Vista Greenway, but there are also two nearby parks worth a visit: Congaree National Park, which features one of the world's tallest tree canopies, and Sesquicentennial State Park, which features a lovely lake and boating access, making for a pleasant day trip.
All about Cambria Hotel
On Lady Street — steps from galleries, restaurants, and the hum of the Vista — the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista combines modern design with convenient amenities. The hotel's contemporary Southern aesthetic includes a sleek lobby accented with local artwork. Its bar offers a selection of local craft beers on tap, and the on-site restaurant, Park & Lady, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests often praise the rooms for their clean, modern design, comfortable beds, and showers with strong water pressure. Amenities such as Bluetooth mirrors, Keurig coffee makers, and Pure bath products give stays an elevated feel.
One traveler on Tripadvisor even called Cambria their "dream hotel," applauding both its elegance and a text service that made forgotten toiletries a non-issue. Still, some guests dispensed helpful tips: One suggested bypassing the $20 parking fee, writing, "Skip the hotel lot. Street parking is plentiful and free at night; the hotel's paid lot isn't necessary." Another offered advice on room choice: "Opt for a parking-lot–facing room — road-facing rooms can be noisy late into the night."
Despite small critiques, the Cambria consistently earns strong feedback for cleanliness, comfort, and design, earning a 4.4 rating out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The hotel also carries a Green Key Global eco-certification, which appeals to sustainability-minded travelers. Guests also often remark that the hotel looks and feels more luxurious than its price suggests. Nightly rates often hover around the $100 range, though prices can rise sharply during major events and big USC weekends such as football games or graduations.
There's a lot to love about Vista
Culture thrives in the Vista neighborhood, where industrial brickwork from its past sets the backdrop for a creative present. With more than 60 specialty shops and galleries, the district offers plenty of opportunities for discovery. Family-friendly attractions include the South Carolina State Museum, with a planetarium and interactive explorations of history and science, and EdVenture, a nationally recognized children's museum.
Evenings add yet another layer to the Vista's appeal: Dozens of restaurants and bars spill out along brick-paved streets, ranging from chef-driven dining rooms to cozy breweries and late-night coffee shops. Indie bands shake the walls at Music Farm, the South Carolina Philharmonic fills the Koger Center with classical music, and major touring acts electrify the Colonial Life Arena. Plan ahead if you're traveling for a sporting event. On game days, bars with hearty burgers and local brews hum with USC spirit, and the district becomes a gathering point for basketball and baseball fans headed to Colonial Life Arena or Founders Park.
Outdoor enthusiasts feel the pull of the Congaree River, where visitors can kayak, walk along the shoreline, or bike the Vista Greenway, which links this neighborhood with others across the city. Anchored by the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and surrounded by upscale hotels, the Vista manages to feel both polished and playful — equally suited for meetings or weekend escapes. It's a neighborhood where the city's past and present meet by the river, inviting visitors to eat, explore, and enjoy Columbia at its most dynamic.