South Carolina's Downtown Columbia Hotel In The City's Heart Is Surrounded By Art And Entertainment

South Carolina's capital city of Columbia – one of the most popular destinations this Thanksgiving – has a vibrant collection of neighborhoods, including the Vista. Once a warehouse district of textile mills and rail lines, the Vista has been transformed into a spirited hub for art, dining, and water-based adventures. Located i the heart of downtown, the Vista is an easy base for walking to art exhibits, dinner, and concerts, or for exploring Columbia and beyond.

A hotel in this area to consider is the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista. The hotel sits just steps from the South Carolina State House and within walking distance of the University of South Carolina campus, Riverfront Park, Colonial Life Arena, and the Columbia Museum of Art. It's practically at the center of it all. If you fly in, the hotel is roughly a 15-minute drive from Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Larger airports farther away include Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 1.5 hours north, and Charleston International Airport, just under 2 hours away.

Visitors can find outdoor adventure on the Congaree River and Vista Greenway, but there are also two nearby parks worth a visit: Congaree National Park, which features one of the world's tallest tree canopies, and Sesquicentennial State Park, which features a lovely lake and boating access, making for a pleasant day trip.