The 'Best Bagel' In America Is A Texas Shop With One-Of-A-Kind, Award-Winning Techniques

New York City may be synonymous with bagels, but in a shocking twist, an eatery from Dallas, Texas, took home the Best Bagel award at New York BagelFest in 2025. This annual competition to find the best bagels around crowned Starship Bagel in Dallas as the crème de la crème (or schmear de la schmear) of bagels. Dallas may be the place where Tex-Mex was invented, but since this is the second time that Starship has won the coveted best bagel award, this city may soon be known as the spot for bagels, too. This Dallas favorite took the top spot in 2023 before falling to second place in 2024, which led owner Oren Salomon to try a new technique to recapture the shop's former glory (not that runner-up is anything to sniff at).

For the 2025 competition, Salomon took a risk by trying a par-baking technique he'd only recently learned. This means baking the bagels in an oven until they're nearly done, freezing them on dry ice to ship them to New York, and then heating them in a convection oven before serving. Clearly, the risk paid off, as Starship's plain bagel took the top prize at this invite-only event. Starship also came in first for the category Best Showmanship and was runner-up for Schmear of the Year (for their garam masala flavor) and Most Creative.