The Downtown Dallas Restaurant That Invented Tex-Mex Is A Historic Gem With World-Famous Enchiladas
If you're a bit of a gourmand, you probably know the term "Tex-Mex." A combination of the words Texas and Mexican, Tex-Mex refers to an entire style of food that blends both Mexican and American cuisines. Today, Tex-Mex restaurants abound in the Lone Star State, including the historic, beloved Houston gem that popularized fajitas. However, the origins of Tex-Mex cuisine actually began in Dallas with a man named Miguel "Mike" Martinez and his restaurant, El Fenix.
Dallas residents likely know of El Fenix, even if they're not fully aware of its history. At one time, the restaurant had 15 locations within the city, but today, it's down to four (although it expanded with more locations throughout Texas). Nonetheless, the OG location on McKinney Avenue has become an institution, with the city going so far as to name the cross street Miguel Martinez Way in honor of the creator.
There's no denying El Fenix is one of the best places to get your fix for Tex-Mex cuisine, and it's been named the "Best Tex-Mex in Dallas" by D Magazine readers for multiple years. Here, you can find some of the best Tex-Mex dishes, including El Fenix's world-famous enchiladas, which have been a staple since 1950. Is your mouth watering yet? Let's explore what makes El Fenix such an iconic restaurant.
The story of El Fenix and Tex-Mex
You can't talk about the history of El Fenix without acknowledging its founder, Miguel Martinez. Martinez came to the United States in 1911 to flee the Mexican Revolution, soon found a wife and started raising a family of eight children. By 1916, Martinez decided to open a restaurant called the Martinez Café. Although it was located in Dallas's Little Mexico district, the cafe focused on American cuisine to appeal to Texans. He incorporated Mexican elements and asked for feedback from his guests, and eventually developed his unique Tex-Mex style of cooking. He also invented the tortilla machine, which he would later sell to Herman Lay for $200. Herman Lay went on to found a predecessor of Frito-Lay snack company.
In 1918, Martinez changed the name of his restaurant to El Fenix and incorporated more Mexican decor and menu items. The change made the place a hit, and he had to move to a larger space by 1925. El Fenix became even more popular throughout the 1930s, thanks to the addition of a banquet hall with live music that kept guests dancing late into the night through the Great Depression. El Fenix was open 24/7 until a city-wide curfew was established during WWII, and the establishment began closing from midnight to 6 a.m.
After the war, Martinez passed ownership of the restaurant to his kids, who continued to develop the Tex-Mex menu. They even opened a second location in 1948. By 1950, the Enchilada Wednesday Special was born and has been a mainstay ever since. Their price for the enchilada plate special was only 65 cents.
Planning your culinary journey to El Fenix
Although there are multiple locations throughout the state, the best place to experience El Fenix is at the McKinney Avenue address. While that means you may have to fly into the airport that's been ranked as one of the worst in the world, it also means you're only about 20 minutes away once you land. The other advantage of going to the McKinney restaurant is that you're next to the largest contiguous arts district in America. In fact, you can even walk to the Dallas Museum of Art after finishing your meal.
Speaking of meals, what kinds of dishes can you expect at El Fenix today? If you're going for the enchiladas, you can choose from the original cheese-and-onion version, or you can upgrade to brisket, steak, or picadillo ground beef. El Fenix specializes in all Tex-Mex dishes, including quesadillas, chile con carne, nachos, fajitas, and burritos. If you're not sure what to get, you can opt for a combination dish to sample a little bit of a few different items.
If you're planning to stay a while in Dallas, the original El Fenix is the heart of the city, so there are plenty of options for hotels nearby. Alternatively, you can get outside of downtown and stay near one of the other three locations. For example, the location in Casa Linda Plaza is next to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.