The Downtown Dallas Restaurant That Invented Tex-Mex Is A Historic Gem With World-Famous Enchiladas

If you're a bit of a gourmand, you probably know the term "Tex-Mex." A combination of the words Texas and Mexican, Tex-Mex refers to an entire style of food that blends both Mexican and American cuisines. Today, Tex-Mex restaurants abound in the Lone Star State, including the historic, beloved Houston gem that popularized fajitas. However, the origins of Tex-Mex cuisine actually began in Dallas with a man named Miguel "Mike" Martinez and his restaurant, El Fenix.

Dallas residents likely know of El Fenix, even if they're not fully aware of its history. At one time, the restaurant had 15 locations within the city, but today, it's down to four (although it expanded with more locations throughout Texas). Nonetheless, the OG location on McKinney Avenue has become an institution, with the city going so far as to name the cross street Miguel Martinez Way in honor of the creator.

There's no denying El Fenix is one of the best places to get your fix for Tex-Mex cuisine, and it's been named the "Best Tex-Mex in Dallas" by D Magazine readers for multiple years. Here, you can find some of the best Tex-Mex dishes, including El Fenix's world-famous enchiladas, which have been a staple since 1950. Is your mouth watering yet? Let's explore what makes El Fenix such an iconic restaurant.