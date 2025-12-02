America's Most Crowded Holiday Attraction Is An East Coast Icon Full Of Long Lines And Festivity

Popular Christmas holiday movies like "Elf" show the Rink as a center of festive cheer, with ice skaters gliding under the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees around the world. But these movies don't show the extent of the crowds. According to NBC New York, the Rink draws over a quarter-million skaters per year, not to mention the around 750,000 daily visitors wanting to glimpse the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (via NYCTourism).

There are also many other popular NYC holiday attractions within a few blocks that add to the crowds. Just down the street, Radio City Music Hall hosts the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular, which performs two to five times a day throughout the month of December. Nearby St. Patrick's Cathedral is covered in holiday decor and features both special holiday religious services and guided architecture tours. Finally, retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue put up Christmas displays to attract holiday shoppers.

A quick look at Tripadvisor shows why the Rink's crowded score is so high. One reviewer wrote in early 2025, "Either be on the rink skating or watching from a tiny area. Our reservation was for 10:20 PM. We weren't allowed to scan in until just a minute or so before that. We still needed to get skates, find a bench in the crowded room to put them on, and look for an empty locker for shoes. That all took several minutes into our hour time ... It was very, very crowded." However, others say that the legendary festive experience is worth dealing with crowds: an enthusiastic visitor stated in late 2024, "This was my lifelong dream, which had perfected itself even more here ... I was on the ice for so long and I was so charmed by this magical atmosphere."