Washington's Bavarian Village Is A Picturesque Fall Destination With Vibrant Foliage And Seasonal Fun
There's nothing like stumbling upon a quaint European town in the United States. Be it a slice of Denmark in the fairytale town of Solvang, California, or Kansas' "Little Sweden," Lindsborg, with charming inns and folk art, there's something magical about these destinations. The state of Washington is also home to one of these gems. Leavenworth will transport you to Germany with its Bavarian-inspired architecture, culture, and atmosphere — although it's not actually German-rooted. Nevertheless, you get the full experience, from Oktoberfest celebrations, beer gardens, Christmas activities, and more. All this, combined with its lush surroundings, makes Leavenworth one of the most picturesque getaways for admiring the fall foliage.
Originally inhabited by the Yakama, Chinook, and Wenatchi tribes, Leavenworth drew in settlers who sought gold and timber in the area. The town only transformed into its current state in the 1960s, when the community representatives decided to give it a makeover to resemble Bavaria. Appearance wasn't enough, though — they also had to establish a similar culture to emulate it. From then on, the village attracted visitors from all over the country. It offered year-round festivities, whether it was welcoming the fall or marking the start of winter. The plan was a success, to say the least. While spring and summer usher in delightful sunny days, it's autumn and winter that truly make Leavenworth a stunning place in America that feels like you're in Europe.
Getting to Leavenworth from Spokane requires a three-hour drive. Seattle, on the other hand, is slightly closer at two hours and 15 minutes away. Since it's a famous tourist destination, accommodations are plentiful. You can book a stay at the scenic Abendblume or the waterfront Haus Hanika. FairBridge Inn and Suites provides comfortable lodging, too, as do Alpine Rivers Inn, Leavenworth Village Inn, and Cashmere Mountain Lodge.
Find breathtaking fall scenery in Leavenworth
You can go leaf-peeping in Leavenworth pretty much anywhere. Waterfront Park, located on the banks of the Wenatchee River, is a lovely spot near the downtown area where you can soak in the fall foliage. If you visit during the warmer months, you can take a dip at the Public Main Beach — but relishing the fiery landscape is just as remarkable. Nearby is the little Blackbird Island, where you can take in the seasonal beauty along the waterway. The trails here make for a leisurely stroll among the color-changing trees.
There are many trails around Leavenworth worth tackling. Icicle Ridge, for instance, is an uphill hike that takes you through Ponderosa pine and kaleidoscopic maple forests. The sight from the top is rewarding — you get a full view of the towns, valleys, canyons, and Wenatchee and Icicle rivers. It's a great way to have a bird's-eye perspective of Leavenworth. You can also hike to Snow Lakes on the rigorous path. The 8-mile round-trip journey features lots of climbs — but there are several campsites along the way if you decide to make it a multi-day hike. The panoramas of the lake amidst the mountains and forests are so incredible that the hike's challenges become a distant memory.
Mountain bikers will love the trails at Freund Canyon — what better way to enjoy the autumn colors than on two wheels? Offering tracks for both amateurs and pros, this area boasts striking vistas at every turn. The glacier-fed Lake Wenatchee State Park, where you can explore the vast wilderness, is a short drive from Leavenworth. Many consider this the ultimate spot to bask in the season's red, golden, and maroon hues. With nearly 500 acres of woodlands and lakefront, it makes for a serene escape.
A new celebration awaits with each season in Leavenworth
With every new season comes new events in Leavenworth. The Autumn Leaf Festival is a local favorite, where the entire village gets ready to watch the parade, check out locally made crafts and goods, and engage in family-friendly activities. It's a wonderful way to welcome the season — in fact, it was the very first event that incorporated the village's new Bavarian identity. The Wenatchee River Salmon Festival is another one taking place in the fall — besides learning about conservation, you can enjoy outdoor activities like wall climbing, archery, and disc golf at this celebration.
Oktoberfest is perhaps the biggest draw of autumn, with all things bratwurst, beer, and entertainment. The Muenchner Kindl procession kicks off the holiday weekend — locals and tourists attend the parade to marvel at the ornate wagons and horse-drawn carriages while listening to traditional Bavarian music. Your hands are never empty during Oktoberfest — you're either holding a pint of beer or tasting different varieties of cider and wine. You can't go without indulging in delicacies such as bratwurst, pulled pork sandwiches, root beer floats, and apple strudels. This is also your last chance to hike the mountains before they switch to cross-country skiing tracks.
Leavenworth turns into Christmastown during winter. With elaborate decorations lighting the village and snow blanketing the mountains, the holiday cheer is in full swing. Winter Karneval soon follows, where people show off their ice carving skills, watch fire dance performances, and even organize pub crawls. When the last snow melts, the village prepares for the springtime Maifest, while summer is the best season to go rafting on the Wenatchee River.