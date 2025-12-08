The 'World's Holly Capital' Is A Delaware Town Known For A Unique Brewery And Local Eats

Delaware is filled with picturesque little towns, and one is known for its historical role in decking America's halls. According to the Delaware Archives, Milton's holly history dates back to the early 20th century, when locals started making holiday wreaths from the abundant American holly growing in the area. This blew up into a profitable industry, with wreaths traveling by rail to department stores and homes all along the East Coast. The area around Milton had already earned the nickname "The Land of Holly" by the 1930s, and the town became known as the "Holly Capital of the World," according to the National Park Service. Not only did its holly industry pump up the local economy, but it also inspired Delaware to adopt American holly as its official tree in 1939.

Nowadays, the commercial holly trade has faded into the background, mainly due to the popularity of artificial wreaths. However, the town still leans into its holly identity. At the Holly Festival in early December, artisans and local vendors take over downtown to sell handmade goods and, of course, celebrate with plenty of holly for the holly-days. For anyone planning a visit, it's worth timing your trip to witness Milton's old holly era spring back to life. Wander past well-preserved colonial homes surrounded by quaint little shops in the historic district, then head to the riverside trail known as Governor's Walk for waterfront views and local history.

Beyond the holiday fun, Milton makes a good basecamp for exploring coastal Delaware, and it's home to beloved craft brewery Dogfish Head. Plus, being near the East Coast, you can bet your Bethany Big Boys oysters that it has good eats.