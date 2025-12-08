Nestled On Michigan's Western Coast Is A Freshwater Escape With Golden Dunes And Dockside Eats

Michigan is well known for having the longest freshwater coastline and shores on four of the five Great Lakes. And while Lake Michigan has plenty of options for affordable vacation destinations, there are even more places to play by the lakeside in the Great Lakes State. Connected to Lake Michigan by a small-boat channel, Muskegon Lake is worth the trip.

The town of Muskegon, a charming waterfront Michigan town, and its namesake lake, offer a charming escape. Cleanup efforts over the last 40 years have reduced pollution and brought the lake back to being a clean, cool paradise for people looking to beat the heat. Muskegon Lake provides the perfect getaway for boating, fishing, or exploring the dunes along the shoreline. Add in a myriad of tasty dockside dining options, and you have the recipe for an ideal lakeside vacation.

Planning a trip to Muskegon Lake is pretty simple. The nearest international airport is the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, about an hour southeast. A closer option is the Muskegon County Airport, a regional airport just to the south with daily flights from Chicago-O'Hare Airport. Once you land, it's an easy drive to the lake, so you can settle into vacation mode right away and start exploring all the area has to offer.