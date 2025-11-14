The 5 Most Affordable Vacation Destinations On Lake Michigan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're familiar with the American Midwest at all, you know the Great Lakes offer some of the best natural scenery in the region. While they aren't exactly the same as going to the actual coast, the beaches and gentle waves of these lakes are the next best thing. Lake Michigan, in particular, is perfect for vacationing if you know where to look. As the third-largest of the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan has some incredible towns and cities along its banks, such as Chicago, Milwaukee, and Mackinac Island.

But what if you want to experience the majesty of Lake Michigan and you're on a budget? Fortunately, you can find a wide variety of smaller, more affordable vacation destinations, from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to the tip of Indiana. In fact, Milwaukee is America's most affordable lake destination, complete with beer, beaches, and bliss.

To create this list, we chose destinations that balance attractions and amenities with affordable hotels and free or cheap activities for everyone. For example, some cities along Lake Michigan may technically be cheaper than these five, but they're not necessarily ideal "vacation destinations." Here are our picks, listed in alphabetical order.