One Of Ohio's Favorite Restaurants In 2025 Is A Dazzling Art Deco Steakhouse In Cincinnati
Columbus and Cleveland are Ohio's largest cities by population, with plenty of amenities and accolades to recommend them. Among Columbus' lively college town activities is one of America's largest public rose gardens, and metropolitan Cleveland was recently deemed the most budget-friendly big city in America. When it comes to big-deal dining in Ohio, however, Cincinnati has them both beat. Popular reservation platform OpenTable just released its Top 100 Restaurants of 2025, and four Cincinnati restaurants made the list — the only four to represent the Buckeye State. With over 10,000 user ratings resulting in 4.8 out of 5 stars, one of Ohio's favorite restaurants in 2025 is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, located in a dazzling art deco space in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati.
Newspaper and magazine restaurant reviews or best-of lists can be handy when deciding where to dine, whether you're visiting a new city or looking for inspiration closer to home, but many reviews or roundups only reflect one person's opinion. However, as OpenTable shared about their honor roll: "Some lists are decided by critics, but not the Top 100 — this one is driven by diner demand," and the list was assembled based on reviews and ratings from diners themselves. In that vein, superlatives are out in full force on OpenTable for Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, with recent user reviews highlighting both the steak and the service as the best they've experienced. Read on for what to expect at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse when booking your next visit in the Queen City.
Great eats and great atmosphere at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
Many diners describe Jeff Ruby's as a special occasion restaurant, but also point out the relaxed atmosphere; guests are welcome even in sports attire when attending a game in the nearby areas. Before the steak, consider the raw bar and its standout seafood platter, piled high with king crab, jumbo shrimp, tuna, and other shellfish. Beyond classic steakhouse cuts like New York strip and ribeye, the steak menu also features wagyu selections from Japan and Australia, plus five different preparations of filet mignon. On the sides menu, diners singled out potatoes Anna, a layered stack of thin potato slices, mac and cheese made with six imported cheeses, and lobster gnocchi, which one guest on Google noted they "will dream about." What also makes Jeff Ruby's an OpenTable favorite is the service, with waiters frequently called out by name in the reviews.
Cincinnati is also renowned for its visuals, as the Midwest city that takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America, and Jeff Ruby's also delivers on the decoration. For many diners, Jeff Ruby's deliberate art deco interior is as much of a selling point as what's on the menu. Luxe appointments such as velour drapery, gilded wallpaper, and abundant chandeliers are as notable as the attentive service and food.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse is at 505 Vine Street, between West Fifth and West Sixth streets in Downtown Cincinnati, across the street from Fountain Square. The restaurant is open seven nights a week for dinner, typically between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., with slightly earlier opening hours on weekends and a slightly later close on Friday and Saturday nights. While the Cincinnati location was honored on OpenTable, Jeff Ruby's also has locations in other nearby cities such as Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, and Nashville.