Many diners describe Jeff Ruby's as a special occasion restaurant, but also point out the relaxed atmosphere; guests are welcome even in sports attire when attending a game in the nearby areas. Before the steak, consider the raw bar and its standout seafood platter, piled high with king crab, jumbo shrimp, tuna, and other shellfish. Beyond classic steakhouse cuts like New York strip and ribeye, the steak menu also features wagyu selections from Japan and Australia, plus five different preparations of filet mignon. On the sides menu, diners singled out potatoes Anna, a layered stack of thin potato slices, mac and cheese made with six imported cheeses, and lobster gnocchi, which one guest on Google noted they "will dream about." What also makes Jeff Ruby's an OpenTable favorite is the service, with waiters frequently called out by name in the reviews.

Cincinnati is also renowned for its visuals, as the Midwest city that takes the crown for the most spectacular street art in America, and Jeff Ruby's also delivers on the decoration. For many diners, Jeff Ruby's deliberate art deco interior is as much of a selling point as what's on the menu. Luxe appointments such as velour drapery, gilded wallpaper, and abundant chandeliers are as notable as the attentive service and food.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse is at 505 Vine Street, between West Fifth and West Sixth streets in Downtown Cincinnati, across the street from Fountain Square. The restaurant is open seven nights a week for dinner, typically between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., with slightly earlier opening hours on weekends and a slightly later close on Friday and Saturday nights. While the Cincinnati location was honored on OpenTable, Jeff Ruby's also has locations in other nearby cities such as Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, and Nashville.