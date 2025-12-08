Connecticut's Charming Seaside Town Is A Wine-Country Favorite With A Lovely Antique Center

Tucked between New Haven and New London, Clinton, Connecticut, is a postcard-perfect seaside town. Visitors are sure to be drawn to its rich history with plenty of fun things to do, all without the crowds of other famous towns, like Mystic, which is a laid-back spot for every season. Its award-winning vineyard, active boating culture, and antiques and shopping scene give Clinton its distinctive character

But don't think that Clinton is just sea salt and society. It's also a great place for shopping! The Clinton Premium Outlets are a major draw to the town, including designer names like Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors. If antiquing is your thing, the Clinton Antique Center on Main Street is a great place to find unique pieces. "This is my favorite place to stop when we are visiting CT," writes one reviewer on Yelp. "[It's] a huge warehouse type building with every possible thing you could think of. From A to Z you will probably find it here. The owners are very helpful and will answer any questions you may have. I could get lost in here for hours just looking at everything."

Clinton is an easy stop along the coast if you happen to be road-tripping. However, if you'd like to fly in, the closest major airport is the Tweed New Haven Airport, which is about a half hour's drive from Clinton via Interstate 95. While there are a lot of great things to do in Clinton, hotel options directly in town are limited. The Madison Beach Hotel by Hilton is technically in the town of Madison (about 10 minutes west of Clinton), but it's a high-end option with beachfront and water access. Alternatively, consider the Westbrook Inn Bed and Breakfast, which is a family-owned and operated boutique accommodation about 10 minutes east of Clinton.