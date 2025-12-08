Connecticut's Charming Seaside Town Is A Wine-Country Favorite With A Lovely Antique Center
Tucked between New Haven and New London, Clinton, Connecticut, is a postcard-perfect seaside town. Visitors are sure to be drawn to its rich history with plenty of fun things to do, all without the crowds of other famous towns, like Mystic, which is a laid-back spot for every season. Its award-winning vineyard, active boating culture, and antiques and shopping scene give Clinton its distinctive character
But don't think that Clinton is just sea salt and society. It's also a great place for shopping! The Clinton Premium Outlets are a major draw to the town, including designer names like Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors. If antiquing is your thing, the Clinton Antique Center on Main Street is a great place to find unique pieces. "This is my favorite place to stop when we are visiting CT," writes one reviewer on Yelp. "[It's] a huge warehouse type building with every possible thing you could think of. From A to Z you will probably find it here. The owners are very helpful and will answer any questions you may have. I could get lost in here for hours just looking at everything."
Clinton is an easy stop along the coast if you happen to be road-tripping. However, if you'd like to fly in, the closest major airport is the Tweed New Haven Airport, which is about a half hour's drive from Clinton via Interstate 95. While there are a lot of great things to do in Clinton, hotel options directly in town are limited. The Madison Beach Hotel by Hilton is technically in the town of Madison (about 10 minutes west of Clinton), but it's a high-end option with beachfront and water access. Alternatively, consider the Westbrook Inn Bed and Breakfast, which is a family-owned and operated boutique accommodation about 10 minutes east of Clinton.
Chamard Vineyards in Clinton, Connecticut
Chamard Vineyards adds an additional layer to Clinton's wine and dining scene. Known for their French-inspired wines, this vineyard produces 10,000 cases of cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, merlot, and pinot noir each year. When you visit, you'll drive into the heart of 20 acres of hand-tended vines and pull into their French-inspired Chamard Bistro, where you can enjoy delicious Clinton farm-to-table flavors.
"We booked an evening here very last minute, but were totally blown away," writes one enthusiastic reviewer on Google. "20 minutes away from the hustle of New Haven, in a beautiful, relaxed, romantic, intimate setting complete with a great selection of modern French-American dishes on the menu. Wine was great, food was great, service was great. This is a special place where you bring your special person/people along for a night to remember." Chamard Vineyards is about a 10-minute drive from Clinton's Old Harbor Marina, so it's a convenient place to enjoy a classy evening.
Chamard Vineyards is a popular spot on the Connecticut Wine Trail, winning Connecticut Magazine's "Connecticut's Best Wine" award for 12 consecutive years. Private tastings and tours require a call to schedule in advance, but pets are welcome. If you're looking for a retreat for a private event such as a birthday party or a wedding, Chamard Vineyards also rents out its barn for gatherings or the green events lawn, which is set in a spot surrounded by vine trellises.
Boating and seaside bliss in Clinton, Connecticut
If you want to dip your toes into the crisp Atlantic Ocean, Clinton has a few options. There are several public beaches along the coast, including the Clinton Town Beach, which is a seasonal beach with a splash pad, walking trail, and sports courts for basketball, bocce ball, and volleyball. Dogs are permitted when leashed on the dog walking trail, but are not permitted on the beach or in the playground and pavilion areas.
That said, from Memorial weekend through Labor Day, they do have some hefty beach pass fees, so if you want something slightly less expensive for out-of-state vehicles, try Hammonasset Beach, which is in Hammonasset Beach State Park. This state park has over 550 grassy open campsites, including eight rustic cabins and 88 campsites with water and electric hookups, and is a convenient place to make your base camp if you want to try fishing, kayaking, or one of their many biking trails.
Speaking of boating, there's a huge sailing scene in Clinton. While it may not be as well-known as other seaside ports in the Long Island Sound, Clinton has several marinas that you can slip into on your way along the coast. For a resort-like experience, try slipping into the Cedar Island Marina, which has consistently won awards from Marinas.com every year since 2017 thanks to its vast array of facilities and activities, like showers and a swimming pool. If you're interested in other coastal towns in Connecticut, visit Old Saybrook for its stunning scenic views and rich history, or even further to Groton, which is a harbor town with a pretty lighthouse.