Nestled On The Connecticut Coast Is A Historic Harbor Town With Lighthouse Views And Fresh Seafood
When planning time away in the Constitution State, most people may think of places like Yale's home of New Haven, which also happens to be the "Pizza Capital of the US," or the state capital of Hartford. We urge you to dig a little deeper with your Connecticut itinerary, because the unsung town of Groton is full of New England charm and nautical history, making it an ideal stop along the coastline. Don't be fooled by its small size –- with just 3.04 square miles of land and around 10,000 residents, the town's history dates all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and multiple landmarks from that time period still stand.
But Groton isn't just a place to learn about centuries past –- this small hamlet, served by the Groton–New London Airport, is an industrial base for submarine building, and offers the opportunity to visit Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, at the Submarine Force Museum. It's also home to the research and development center of Pfizer Inc., one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the industry.
The opportunity for recreation abounds here, and Groton boasts various marinas, boat launches, and a yacht club, as well as parks, athletic fields, and walking trails. If enjoying nature is the name of the game, you'll find a stretch of Connecticut's coast offering a beachy state park with stunning shores and serene woodlands at Bluff Point State Park. Take in the stunning views of Long Island Sound at the 800-acre coastal reserve that enjoys the highest protection when it comes to maintaining its natural beauty. There's also plenty to do around town, so read on to make the most of your trip to this historic harbor haven.
Where to visit and eat in Groton
When it comes to museums and monuments, Groton has you well-covered. For those interested in all things maritime, begin at the Submarine Force Library and Museum, where you can learn all about the history of different types of underwater vessels. Step aboard the Nautilus to see how the crew worked and lived firsthand, and take in various exhibits focused on past submarine missions. The Monument House Museum offers the opportunity to view objects from the past, tangibly telling Groton's rich history from a central spot in town.
Stand on historic ground in Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park, where Connecticut saw its largest battle fought during the Revolutionary War. There's an on-site museum for those with educational intentions, and the opportunity to scale the Groton Monument, which honors the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Groton Heights, for those who want to experience a full view of the area. Other historical sites include the Ebenezer Avery House, home of the Avery Memorial Association, and the Mother Bailey House.
You're bound to work up quite an appetite from monument and museum hopping, as well as spending time outdoors. Luckily, Groton has a lot to offer when it comes to its food scene, from diners to cafes, bars, and waterfront restaurants. Visit Norm's Diner for a classic breakfast in an old-school dining car, and Paul's Pasta, offering riverfront dining, large portions, and friendly service, is undoubtedly the place to go if you're craving Italian food. TripAdvisor lists The Fisherman at Long Point as Groton's top place to get seafood, also ranking it in the number two spot overall, and customers agree with mostly excellent reviews.
Things to do near Groton
One of the best things about Groton is its proximity to other costal gems, and while Mystic may be known for being the home of the pizza shop featured in the 1998 movie "Mystic Pizza" starring Julia Roberts, it has more to offer than nostalgia. Groton isn't alone when it comes to its charming appeal, and this small town on Connecticut's coast is a laidback spot for every season. With just a 12 minute drive you can find yourself in Mystic Country, where entertainment abounds in the form of an amazing aquarium, nautical museums, and festive annual events.
The Mystic Aquarium is truly one of a kind, featuring beloved beluga whales, African penguins, a complimentary sea lion show, and rescue seals. For those interested in maritime history, the Mystic Seaport Museum is a 19-acre interactive coastal village, recreated to allow guests to interact with blacksmiths, coopers, printers, and carvers from the 19th century. The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival takes place every August, and if you happen to find yourself in town for the holiday, you can catch the Mystic Lighted Boat Parade on Thanksgiving Weekend.
For more fast-paced entertainment, including six casinos, award-winning hotels and restaurants, spas, golf, and shopping, visitors of the area can visit Foxwoods Resort Casino in neighboring Mashantucket, which is just a 25 minute drive from Groton. Finally, if you haven't gotten your fill of quintessential New England charm from Groton and Mystic, Madison, a vibrant stretch of coast with an adorable, uncrowded downtown, has been crowned Connecticut's "top beach town" and clocks in just 31 miles away. Here you'll find Hammonasset Beach State Park with impressive views of Long Island Sound and a cute, walkable downtown.