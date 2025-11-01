Nestled On The Connecticut Coast Is A Historic Harbor Town With Lighthouse Views And Fresh Seafood

When planning time away in the Constitution State, most people may think of places like Yale's home of New Haven, which also happens to be the "Pizza Capital of the US," or the state capital of Hartford. We urge you to dig a little deeper with your Connecticut itinerary, because the unsung town of Groton is full of New England charm and nautical history, making it an ideal stop along the coastline. Don't be fooled by its small size –- with just 3.04 square miles of land and around 10,000 residents, the town's history dates all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and multiple landmarks from that time period still stand.

But Groton isn't just a place to learn about centuries past –- this small hamlet, served by the Groton–New London Airport, is an industrial base for submarine building, and offers the opportunity to visit Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, at the Submarine Force Museum. It's also home to the research and development center of Pfizer Inc., one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the industry.

The opportunity for recreation abounds here, and Groton boasts various marinas, boat launches, and a yacht club, as well as parks, athletic fields, and walking trails. If enjoying nature is the name of the game, you'll find a stretch of Connecticut's coast offering a beachy state park with stunning shores and serene woodlands at Bluff Point State Park. Take in the stunning views of Long Island Sound at the 800-acre coastal reserve that enjoys the highest protection when it comes to maintaining its natural beauty. There's also plenty to do around town, so read on to make the most of your trip to this historic harbor haven.