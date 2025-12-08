Wyoming's Under-The-Radar Bighorn Mountain Gateway Has Craft Brews, Cozy Cafes, And Camping
The West has what are perhaps some of the most breathtaking mountain ranges in the country and one of the most picturesque for outdoor adventures are the Bighorn Mountains, spanning from north-central Wyoming to southern Montana. If you want to access these glorious peaks, there are nearby towns in the Equality State that can serve as a base for your escape into nature. A prime example is Ranchester in Sheridan County. With a population of a little over 1,000, this Wyoming destination may be off-the-beaten-path but still has much to offer, including locally made beer, coffee shops, and campsites. Whether you need a place to stay or somewhere to eat, Ranchester has you covered.
What's more, all these amenities can be found on U.S. Highway 14, which will lead you to Bighorn National Forest from Ranchester in a matter of minutes. Following a day of hiking, hunting, and other strenuous recreational activities, you can rest your weary bones at the pet-friendly Lazy R Campground & Cabins. True to its name, there are RV and tent sites with restroom and shower facilities here. Or you can book a five-person rustic wood cabin with a kitchenette.
However, the highlight at Lazy R Campground & Cabins, with rates starting at $25, has to be Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery. Housed in a structure that harks back to the old west, the coffee shop serves breakfast and lunch but is perhaps better known for its pastries. Reviewers on Google especially rave about the cinnamon rolls but as one individual stated, "The space itself is cozy, welcoming, and feels like the heart of the community — locals chatting over coffee, travelers discovering something special in the middle of nowhere." If that wasn't enough, Lazy R Campground & Cabins is only a few feet away from the local brewery.
More about camping and brews in Ranchester, Wyoming
You can crack a cold one in Ranchester at Tongue River Brewing Company, described by a user on Google as a, "Really great spot to hang out before entering Bighorn National Forest." The craft beers here vary from light ales to medium-bodied selections that you can pair with a freshly baked pizza and other bar bites. It goes without saying that Lazy R Campground & Cabins' convenience and location is hard to beat. That is, you have pastries, beer, and good food all at your disposal. The Dry Bean Coffee Shed, a tiny roadside stop with seasonal specialties is nearby too.
However, Ranchester is also home to Connor Battlefield State Historic Site. In August 1865, the Battle of Tongue River transpired on this land. The conflict was part of the Powder River Indian Expedition and led by Brigadier General Patrick E. Connor. Connor's men ambushed an Arapaho village, leading to the deaths of more than 60 indigenous individuals. Connor Battlefield State Historic Site now serves as a memorial for this attack, as well as a riverfront recreation area and an affordable camping site. At the time of this writing, fees start at $11.30 for in-state residents and $20.34 for out-of-staters.
RVs and tents are welcome but there are a few things to consider. The campground is only open seasonally from May to October with reviews on Google noting that sites are first come, first serve. There are no RV hookups so you will have to do without electricity or water. Nevertheless, if you prefer to camp against the backdrop of trees and wildlife, this may be the place for you. Not to mention that it's less than a five minute drive from the bustling establishments mentioned above and others, like The Buckshot, a lively saloon where you can dine on comfort food and classic brews.
Plan your Ranchester and Bighorn Mountain getaway
You don't necessarily have to camp at Connor Battlefield State Historic Site to enjoy this noteworthy destination in Ranchester. There are picnic tables along the Tongue River and if the weather permits, grab a sandwich or wrap from Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery and have a scenic meal outdoors. Plus, there is a playground and horseshoe pits for visitors. Note that aside from the campsites, Connor Battlefield State Historic Site is otherwise open year-round. As is Lazy R Campground & Cabins. Naturally, if your goal is to hike and participate in water-based activities at Bighorn National Forest, you should visit and book a stay in Ranchester in the summer.
Summer happens to be when Bighorn National Forest wildflowers are in bloom including at the Cloud Peak Skyway. And if you're around for the Fourth of July, you can witness the Wyoming Wife Carrying Championship held at Ranchester Town Hall. This annual event is exactly what it sounds like and involves couples traversing a challenging track as their significant other is strapped on their back. You can't go wrong with a fall trip to Bighorn National Forest either, which coincides with hunting seasons for deer and other animals. The weather will still be pleasant for exploring the great outdoors and if you're interested in driving the Bighorn Scenic Byway from Ranchester you can avoid seasonal closures on Highway 14A.
But alas, if you're a winter enthusiast, there's still plenty to do at Bighorn National Forest, including snowmobiling. That said, Ranchester is only about a 20-minute drive from Sheridan, a charming city full of arts, restaurants, and outdoor activities. There, you'll find Sheridan County Airport, featuring direct flights from Denver. Additionally, Buffalo, a gateway to the old wild west, is about 45 minutes from Ranchester.