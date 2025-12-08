Wyoming's Under-The-Radar Bighorn Mountain Gateway Has Craft Brews, Cozy Cafes, And Camping

The West has what are perhaps some of the most breathtaking mountain ranges in the country and one of the most picturesque for outdoor adventures are the Bighorn Mountains, spanning from north-central Wyoming to southern Montana. If you want to access these glorious peaks, there are nearby towns in the Equality State that can serve as a base for your escape into nature. A prime example is Ranchester in Sheridan County. With a population of a little over 1,000, this Wyoming destination may be off-the-beaten-path but still has much to offer, including locally made beer, coffee shops, and campsites. Whether you need a place to stay or somewhere to eat, Ranchester has you covered.

What's more, all these amenities can be found on U.S. Highway 14, which will lead you to Bighorn National Forest from Ranchester in a matter of minutes. Following a day of hiking, hunting, and other strenuous recreational activities, you can rest your weary bones at the pet-friendly Lazy R Campground & Cabins. True to its name, there are RV and tent sites with restroom and shower facilities here. Or you can book a five-person rustic wood cabin with a kitchenette.

However, the highlight at Lazy R Campground & Cabins, with rates starting at $25, has to be Innominate Coffeehouse & Bakery. Housed in a structure that harks back to the old west, the coffee shop serves breakfast and lunch but is perhaps better known for its pastries. Reviewers on Google especially rave about the cinnamon rolls but as one individual stated, "The space itself is cozy, welcoming, and feels like the heart of the community — locals chatting over coffee, travelers discovering something special in the middle of nowhere." If that wasn't enough, Lazy R Campground & Cabins is only a few feet away from the local brewery.