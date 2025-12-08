What Florida Vacationers Need To Know Before Driving Golf Carts On Public Roads

Driving, biking, or walking are the usual methods of transportation to get from one place to another. However, Floridians take it a step further. In some areas, you might see your neighbors cruising around town in a golf cart — even on main roads. From million-dollar golf experiences to PGA putting greens, Florida is a popular destination for golfers, which might be the reason why many golf carts end up in these towns. However, just because they're around doesn't mean you can hop in and drive them anywhere you want. Like with any vehicle, there are laws drivers must abide by, and Florida police have only gotten stricter over the years.

For starters, you can only operate them on roads that have speeds of 30 mph or less. The cart can only intersect roadways if there is clear signage that the area permits golf carts. As of October 2023, if you're driving the cart under 18 years of age, you must at least have a valid learner's permit, and if you are over the age of 18, you must have a government-issued ID. There's also an open-ended part of the law that states that drivers must abide by any local government's extra restrictive ordinances, meaning you must pay attention to the laws of the cities you're driving in.