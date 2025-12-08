Michigan's Best Restaurant Of 2025 Is A Farm-To-Table Gem Nestled In Downtown Traverse City

Although Michigan's Traverse City is known for being a one-of-a-kind shopping paradise, a local farm-to-table restaurant, Modern Bird, is also putting the area on the map as a foodie destination. Modern Bird was named as the only Michigan representative on The New York Times' 2025 list of the 50 best restaurants in America. That recognition alone is enough to make a trip to downtown Traverse City. However, what truly sets this culinary hidden gem apart is the artistry behind every dish. The Modern Bird kitchen is helmed by chef Andy Elliott, while pastry and dessert responsibilities fall to his wife, Emily Stewart.

Modern Bird opened in July 2022, in a refurbished historic building on West Front Street in downtown Traverse City. The space feels unassuming yet elegant, a comfortable perch where fine dining meets the warmth of a local gem. What makes Modern Bird remarkable is how it elevates local, seasonal ingredients into dishes that surprise and delight. According to The New York Times, "Each dish calibrates contrasts, using local produce from the Leelanau Peninsula." The grilled asparagus is a standout example; bathed in a smoked mushroom sauce and topped with trout roe and genmai, it offers both richness and subtle crunch, a dish where simplicity yields sophistication.