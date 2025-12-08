Why Some California Highways Have Orange Stripes (And It's Important For Road Trippers)

The best way to explore California is, arguably, by car. Road trippers have the best chances to discover hidden gems like the largest cattle ranch and historic roadside resort or hot springs among California's most iconic mountain and desert scenery. But before getting to the open roads, one needs to go through an unfortunate and quintessential experience: California traffic.

California, especially in the greater Los Angeles area and Southern California, is notorious for clogged highways. Road trippers should expect to slow down, and if not because of other vehicles sharing the road, because of a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans, for short) experiment: Orange lines along Interstate 5, a major interstate and America's busiest highway. Orange lines — in a shade not too different from your traditional traffic cones — started popping up along I-5 in March 2021 as part of a pilot program. Their purpose is to indicate to drivers that they have entered a construction zone. This is a practice that has been used in other countries, including Canada, Switzerland, and New Zealand. Other U.S. states, including Wisconsin, had also been testing this new technique and saw positive results, but until now, it had not been tested in the Golden State.

Construction zones in California usually have their own speed limits. Depending on the kind of work being done, these are often set at 10 to 20 mph under the standard limit. Failure to abide by the reduced speed limit could cost you double the amount of your regular speeding ticket, and points may be deducted from your driver's license, which is not something you want to worry about during a road trip adventure.