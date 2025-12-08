St. Augustine's Under-The-Radar Village Is A Hidden Coastal Gem With Beachside Eateries And Laid-Back Vibes

Vilano Beach borrows the faded pastels, Art Deco facades, and vintage motifs of old Miami but slows them to a relaxed, small-town beach style. Many of the local homes and cottages are also painted in matching pastels. Some of the area's iconic buildings have been abandoned or lost over time — including the Magic Beach Motel, with its retro bunny neon sign, and Beachside Caffe by YAMO. Newer buildings like the Hyatt (opened in 2023) embrace Art Deco-inspired architecture to keep the district's character intact.

Vilano Beach's walkable main street, just a few blocks from the ocean, offers excellent places to sip and snack. Vilano Coffee is a charming stop for pastries and specialty drinks like the Blue Bird Latte, plus gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts and ice cream. Durty Neli's is an Irish bar with a proper Guinness tap, live music, and rotating food trucks. Pesca Rooftop Kitchen and Bar, located atop the Hyatt, is a Latin- and Caribbean-inspired casual coastal restaurant and one of the only rooftop dining spots in town. Drawing on the chef's Puerto Rican roots and the area's laid-back beach culture, Pesca serves cocktails like the "Mermaid Tears" alongside cod fritters and spicy tuna tacos, all with sweeping views toward St. Augustine.

With both Atlantic and Intracoastal waterfronts, you'll find great water-view dining for any vibe. One of the few oceanside waterfront restaurants is The Reef, a two-story seafood favorite perfect for fresh fish, prime rib sandwiches, or happy hour with a cold beer and sea breeze. On the Intracoastal side, Cap's on the Water is a beautiful sunset destination serving coastal Mediterranean-meets-Southern fare like lobster ravioli, steak frites, and grouper in vanilla-rum sauce.