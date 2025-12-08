St. Augustine's Under-The-Radar Village Is A Hidden Coastal Gem With Beachside Eateries And Laid-Back Vibes
Florida is one of America's favorite vacation destinations, known for its award-winning beaches, world-class theme parks, stunning nature preserves, and reliably warm weather. But all the popularity comes with a downside: Crowds. After all, sometimes you just want Florida without the chaos. If you're looking for a quiet, under-the-radar Florida beach with an "Old Florida" vibe, no frills, and fewer crowds, look no further than Vilano Beach. This small, census-designated community in St. Johns County sits on the Atlantic coast and offers a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere. With its small population (just under 3,000, as of 2025) and charming Art Deco-inspired architecture, cafes, and shops, it feels authentic, local, and refreshingly low-key compared to many Florida beach towns.
Just about a 5-mile drive north of historic St. Augustine — America's oldest city and a coastal gem — Vilano Beach sits on a barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway formed by the Tolomato River. On the ocean side, you'll find soft white sand, saltwater surf, and a wilder shoreline including a steeper underwater drop-off; on the river side, there are calmer waters perfect for boating and fishing, plus a scenic fishing pier (which used to be the bridge connecting Vilano Beach with the mainland). Community events like a monthly artisan market, an annual food and wine festival, and even a yearly skimboarding competition give the town a Hallmarkian air.
Close enough to plenty of things to do, but with no agenda of its own and still remote enough to escape the heaviest snowbird season crowds, Vilano Beach offers a slow-paced, tranquil escape. It also makes for an easy stop if you're cruising the beautiful A1A Historic Coastal Byway, a scenic ocean drive lined with parks, art galleries, and small towns — Vilano Beach and St. Augustine among them.
Vilano Beach has retro charm and waterfront restaurants
Vilano Beach borrows the faded pastels, Art Deco facades, and vintage motifs of old Miami but slows them to a relaxed, small-town beach style. Many of the local homes and cottages are also painted in matching pastels. Some of the area's iconic buildings have been abandoned or lost over time — including the Magic Beach Motel, with its retro bunny neon sign, and Beachside Caffe by YAMO. Newer buildings like the Hyatt (opened in 2023) embrace Art Deco-inspired architecture to keep the district's character intact.
Vilano Beach's walkable main street, just a few blocks from the ocean, offers excellent places to sip and snack. Vilano Coffee is a charming stop for pastries and specialty drinks like the Blue Bird Latte, plus gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts and ice cream. Durty Neli's is an Irish bar with a proper Guinness tap, live music, and rotating food trucks. Pesca Rooftop Kitchen and Bar, located atop the Hyatt, is a Latin- and Caribbean-inspired casual coastal restaurant and one of the only rooftop dining spots in town. Drawing on the chef's Puerto Rican roots and the area's laid-back beach culture, Pesca serves cocktails like the "Mermaid Tears" alongside cod fritters and spicy tuna tacos, all with sweeping views toward St. Augustine.
With both Atlantic and Intracoastal waterfronts, you'll find great water-view dining for any vibe. One of the few oceanside waterfront restaurants is The Reef, a two-story seafood favorite perfect for fresh fish, prime rib sandwiches, or happy hour with a cold beer and sea breeze. On the Intracoastal side, Cap's on the Water is a beautiful sunset destination serving coastal Mediterranean-meets-Southern fare like lobster ravioli, steak frites, and grouper in vanilla-rum sauce.
Reaching Vilano Beach and where to stay
The St. Augustine Water Shuttle offers a fun, easy way to travel between St. Augustine and Vilano Beach via the Intracoastal by boat (really, it's a ferry tour). For $15 each way, you can skip the hassle of Vilano's limited parking and take the chance to spot dolphins and learn about the area's marine ecosystem. On the Vilano side, the shuttle docks at the public pier — the one watched over by the Bluebird of Happiness sculpture, a beloved icon — and on the St. Augustine side it arrives at the city marina across the street from the Plaza de la Constitución in the historic district. Advance reservations are recommended.
When you're ready to turn in for the night, the Saint Augustine Beach House is a small, quiet boutique hotel located directly on Vilano Beach. All 16 rooms feature private balconies with unobstructed beach views, complimentary homestyle breakfasts, kitchenettes, and thoughtful amenities to ensure guests settle in. The hotel is dog-friendly, provides chairs and towels to use on the beach, and sits within easy walking distance of Vilano's main street. It also has nearly a perfect five-star rating on Tripadvisor, with more than 1,600 reviews as of this writing. "Every room faces the beach with a balcony that is secure enough to leave open all night for a relaxing romantic noise of the crashing waves," noted a reviewer. "[T]hey thought of everything. They even left us dog bowls and linen for our dog," another noted. Near the central area, the Holiday Inn Express Vilano Beach and Hyatt Place Vilano Beach are also consistent options for lodging.