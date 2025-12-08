Near New York's Border Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Borough For Lake Recreation And Relaxation

A 10-minute drive from Tioga is the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area. From here, you can access part of Hammond Lake, which was formed by another dam in the area along Crooked Creek. This lake has a surface area of around 685 acres — not too big, not too small, but perfect for a modest vacation. From the recreation area, you can participate in just about any lakeside and outdoor activity, be it camping (up to 14 consecutive days), fishing, boating, or swimming. Crappie, striped bass, and catfish are some of the more common species of fish you're likely to catch in Lake Hammond. If you're new to fishing and don't have your own equipment, you can rent some at Ives Run Campground.

Alternatively, opt for the smaller Tioga Lake, which you can access through the Lambs Creek Recreation Area, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Tioga. Unlike the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area, overnight camping is not permitted, and all activities must be wrapped up by the end of the day. This said, go here for the best boating conditions and prime locations for other water sports, as Lambs Creek has a proper boat ramp from which you can set off onto the lake's southern end.

Driving in or out of Tioga, make sure to stop by the borough's Pennsylvania Welcome Center, one of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America. Expect gorgeous views of Tioga County, including part of the Tioga Hammond Lakes, from here.