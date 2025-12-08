Near New York's Border Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Borough For Lake Recreation And Relaxation
Nature enthusiasts rejoice: There's one more Northeast destination where you can get your fix of the outdoors. Pennsylvania has no shortage of stunning green destinations. The Montour Woods Conservation Area, for instance, is a hidden gem just outside Pittsburgh, while the Pocono Mountains area continues to attract tourists from all over the country, in part thanks to its having some of the cleanest and clearest lakes in the state. Farther north, near the New York border, is another spot brimming with outdoor recreation: Tioga.
Around a 2.5-hour drive south of Syracuse, New York, Tioga is a small borough with a population of about 600, its landscape mainly defined by the Tioga River and the Tioga Reservoir and Dam. It promises nothing short of big lakeside adventures, whether you want to fish from early morning or take a nap on the shore on a sunny afternoon, with its main attractions being two man-made lakes and the dense forests that surround them. Visit anytime between May to late October for comfortable temperatures; July and August are the best times for swimming and boating, while October is ideal for campers who want to see some fall colors.
Kick back and relax at the nearby Tioga-Hammond Lakes
A 10-minute drive from Tioga is the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area. From here, you can access part of Hammond Lake, which was formed by another dam in the area along Crooked Creek. This lake has a surface area of around 685 acres — not too big, not too small, but perfect for a modest vacation. From the recreation area, you can participate in just about any lakeside and outdoor activity, be it camping (up to 14 consecutive days), fishing, boating, or swimming. Crappie, striped bass, and catfish are some of the more common species of fish you're likely to catch in Lake Hammond. If you're new to fishing and don't have your own equipment, you can rent some at Ives Run Campground.
Alternatively, opt for the smaller Tioga Lake, which you can access through the Lambs Creek Recreation Area, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Tioga. Unlike the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area, overnight camping is not permitted, and all activities must be wrapped up by the end of the day. This said, go here for the best boating conditions and prime locations for other water sports, as Lambs Creek has a proper boat ramp from which you can set off onto the lake's southern end.
Driving in or out of Tioga, make sure to stop by the borough's Pennsylvania Welcome Center, one of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America. Expect gorgeous views of Tioga County, including part of the Tioga Hammond Lakes, from here.
Explore Tioga's ancient forests by trail
Nature is Tioga's biggest pull, and travelers will be spoiled for choice when deciding where to explore. If lakeside fun isn't what you're looking for, then hitting the trails may just provide you with all the serenity you need. Experienced hikers seeking a more traditional trekking destination might enjoy Stephenhouse Trail. One of the 1.3-mile path's main features is its trees — you'll spot plenty of northern hardwood trees along the way, among other flora. Start your excursion from the parking lot at the end of Stephenhouse Lane, and from there, it should take most hikers about an hour to complete the walk and return to the starting point. Reviews on AllTrails warn that this trail is, for the most part, not paved or marked.
Alternatively, for a more intense hike, the C. Lynn Keller Trail is probably a better fit. With an estimated completion time of four hours, this trail mainly goes around the State Game Lands No. 37. Keep your eyes peeled for the wild animals that call this corner of Pennsylvania home. Be warned, though, that this hike is particularly challenging, with parts of the trail being overgrown and steep. Expect a proper walk through the woods.
Finally, the Mill Cove Environmental Area is a nature preserve just off Mill Creek where visitors can hike, walk their pets, and enjoy wildlife viewing. It's a hidden gem even to Tioga residents, so you're sure to be able to indulge in quiet forest-bathing here.