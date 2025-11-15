Pennsylvania's 5 Cleanest Lakes With Clear Waters And Sparkling Surfaces

There are 76 natural lakes and about 2,300 more manmade ones across Pennsylvania. Many of these have become popular spots to enjoy outdoor activities like camping at quiet Canadohta Lake or hiking the underrated trails around Tuscarora Lake. The state's history of mining, farming, and industrial pursuits are massively detrimental for water quality, though.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report found that 33% of the region's waterways fail to meet at least one quality standard set in the federal Clean Water Act. For Pennsylvania lakes, there are three main pollution sources: agriculture, drainage from abandoned mines, and stormwater runoff from urban areas. Given this, it's no surprise that the state's two largest population centers also have the dirtiest water. Roughly 97% of the waterways in Philadelphia County are impaired, for instance. Meanwhile, Allegheny County — home to the one-time industrial powerhouse of Pittsburgh — has 915 impaired stream miles; that's roughly 69% of the county's waterways. With lakes specifically, another major concern is eutrophication, which is when accumulated sediment and nutrients prompt high algae growth. This is a natural lake aging process, but it's also sped up by human activity.

On the plus side, Pennsylvania has been steadily working to improve its water quality. Roughly 28,000 acres of public lakes have been restored since 2004, and even the once-impaired waterways of southwest Pennsylvania are now clean enough that strange creatures called the "livers of rivers" are reappearing in them. The Poconos region has some of the state's cleanest water, and only 3% (the lowest in the state) of north-central Cameron County's waterways are impaired. So, if you're seeking clear waters to explore during your next travel adventure, this list of Pennsylvania's five cleanest lakes will show you where to start.