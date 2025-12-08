Orlando's Underappreciated 'Main Street District' Has An Art-Filled Night Market And Wine Walk

Beyond Disney World, Orlando has incredible attractions within its downtown area. Not only is the Florida city one of the "happiest holiday destinations" in America, but year-round, one neighborhood hosts a community festival featuring art and wine. Thornton Park, just beside Lake Eola, showcases small businesses every Thursday and Friday night, when the "Main Street District" comes alive. Here, local artisans display their art pieces, products, and services at the gazebo stands that make up the Thornton Park Night Market.

In the evenings, visitors stroll past food trucks with a wine varietal in hand, listening as live music fills the streets. It is a ticketed event, with prices that range from $10 on pre-sale to $15 at the door, making it an affordable experience — especially in August, when Orlando transforms into the most budget-friendly destination in the U.S. With your ticket, you receive a map for the event's 20-plus drink booths, a glass, and a wristband.

The market includes highly rated businesses such as the Eola Wine Company, which has nearly five stars on Google reviews. Pop-ups from companies like the Reindeer Room Orlando bring the holiday cheer with seasonal decorations and crafty cocktails. Indeed, the event is primarily wine-focused, but many booths also serve cocktails. You'll find stalls selling handmade small-batch goods, home decor, clothing, jewelry, and other unique items. Whether you're looking for a gift for loved ones or simply checking out the local makers' products, Thornton Park Night Market is a great way to spend part of your Orlando trip.